Norfolk man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2021 sexual assault of child

A Norfolk judge sentenced 51-year-old Albert Leon Waiters on Friday to 10 active years in prison, from a 30-year total, following an October 2021 sexual assault of his child.

Waiters has prior Norfolk convictions from 2011 for taking indecent liberties with a different child in his custody and aggravated sexual battery. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2022, to taking indecent liberties with a child in his custody in a second/subsequent offense as well as aggravated sexual battery for the 2021 incident.

Judge Robert B. Rigney accepted his plea.

On Friday, Judge Rigney sentenced Waiters to 30 years in prison, with 20 years suspended. The active sentence of 10 years was near the high end of Waiters’ sentencing guidelines.

Waiters’ suspended sentence is conditioned upon uniform good behavior while in prison and for five years following his release, indeterminate supervised probation, sex offender treatment, no unsupervised contact with minors, regular polygraph testing, no alcohol or drug use, no pornography, and no contact with the victim.

“This defendant has committed one of the most terrible and unforgiveable of crimes: He sexually abused and robbed the innocence of a child. Even worse, the child he abused is his own,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “This sentence will not undo what this defendant has done, but it will protect other children from harm. We hope that this sentence offers some closure for the victim and the victim’s family.”