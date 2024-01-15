Norfolk man convicted of murdering man, injuring his mother in 2022 altercation

A jury in Norfolk has convicted a 27-year-old man of killing another man and injuring his mother in a 2022 shooting.

Rhodean Harolquan Rhodes-Hamlin was found guilty Thursday of the second-degree murder of 37-year-old Sidney Norman Parker, the aggravated malicious wounding of Parker’s mother and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of those felonies.

According to court records, on July 19, 2022, after 10 p.m., Parker and Rhodes-Hamlin got into an altercation in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue.

Parker believed he saw Rhodes-Hamlin push his girlfriend, so he pushed Rhodes-Hamlin. Rhodes-Hamlin stumbled backward but did not fall to the ground and was not injured.

Rhodes-Hamlin then pulled out a handgun and fired 10 rounds. Six bullets hit Parker in his torso and groin, and Parker was pronounced dead after being transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

One bullet hit Parker’s mother — who had been standing next to him during the altercation — in her arm, and she required a rod to be surgically inserted to correct her injury.

Rhodes-Hamlin fled the scene on foot after the shooting, and video surveillance footage from nearby businesses captured Rhodes-Hamlin as he walked by.

Rhodes-Hamlin was arrested without incident by the Norfolk Police on July 26, 2022.

At trial, Rhodes-Hamlin claimed that he saw numerous bystanders with firearms during the altercation and that he was acting in self-defense after Parker pushed him. Parker was not armed.

Rhodes-Hamlin is scheduled for sentencing before Judge Everett A. Martin Jr. on March 22.