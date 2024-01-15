Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Norfolk man convicted of murdering man, injuring his mother in 2022 altercation
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man convicted of murdering man, injuring his mother in 2022 altercation

Crystal Graham
Published date:
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
(© cherylvb – stock.adobe.com)

A jury in Norfolk has convicted a 27-year-old man of killing another man and injuring his mother in a 2022 shooting.

Rhodean Harolquan Rhodes-Hamlin was found guilty Thursday of the second-degree murder of 37-year-old Sidney Norman Parker, the aggravated malicious wounding of Parker’s mother and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of those felonies.

According to court records, on July 19, 2022, after 10 p.m., Parker and Rhodes-Hamlin got into an altercation in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue.

Parker believed he saw Rhodes-Hamlin push his girlfriend, so he pushed Rhodes-Hamlin. Rhodes-Hamlin stumbled backward but did not fall to the ground and was not injured.

Rhodes-Hamlin then pulled out a handgun and fired 10 rounds. Six bullets hit Parker in his torso and groin, and Parker was pronounced dead after being transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

One bullet hit Parker’s mother — who had been standing next to him during the altercation — in her arm, and she required a rod to be surgically inserted to correct her injury.

Rhodes-Hamlin fled the scene on foot after the shooting, and video surveillance footage from nearby businesses captured Rhodes-Hamlin as he walked by.

Rhodes-Hamlin was arrested without incident by the Norfolk Police on July 26, 2022.

At trial, Rhodes-Hamlin claimed that he saw numerous bystanders with firearms during the altercation and that he was acting in self-defense after Parker pushed him. Parker was not armed.

Rhodes-Hamlin is scheduled for sentencing before Judge Everett A. Martin Jr. on March 22.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures, high winds expected throughout Virginia
2 Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley
3 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
4 It’s time to push the panic button: Not just on this season, but on the future of Virginia Basketball
5 Tweet from NIL booster exposes the seamy underbelly of UVA Basketball recruiting

Latest News

virginia state capitol
Politics, Virginia

Glenn Youngkin adds individuals to administration, boards; list includes three with ties to Staunton

Crystal Graham
college basketball money NIL
Basketball, Sports

Tweet from NIL booster exposes the seamy underbelly of UVA Basketball recruiting

Chris Graham

A D1 college assistant texted, earlier this week, a link to something that was troubling to him, and after I saw what he was texting about, also to me, about Virginia Basketball and NIL.

snow plow
Virginia

Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures, high winds expected throughout Virginia

Crystal Graham

Mixed precipitation including snow, ice and rain may impact roads in Virginia tonight through Tuesday morning.

congress
Politics, U.S. & World

Mark Warner, Tim Kaine weigh in on Lloyd Austin health controversy

Chris Graham
government meeting
Local

Agenda: Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals Feb. 1 public hearings

Chris Graham
earth
Opinion

Roddy Scheer: Are environmental advocates happy with the COP28 climate talks?

Contributors
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Jan. 15-19

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status