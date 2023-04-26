Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnorfolk man convicted in high speed i 64 dui crash that killed his girlfriend
Virginia

Norfolk man convicted in high-speed I-64 DUI crash that killed his girlfriend

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk man was convicted of aggravated involuntary vehicular manslaughter on Monday in connection with a 2021 crash that killed his girlfriend.

According to court documents and testimony, Jonathan Brownell, 35, had been drunk driving when he crashed his car on Interstate 64 on Sept. 21, 2021, killing his girlfriend, Samantha Leigh Sims.

Brownell was driving on I-64 near Granby Street around 2:30 a.m. when he sped through a construction zone and narrowly avoided hitting workers.

Brownell swerved and crashed into a stationary street sweeper truck, killing Sims, 23, instantly.

According to the car’s airbag control module, Brownell was driving between 95 and 103 miles per hour seconds before impact. The car was pinned under the street sweeper truck, and emergency personnel had to cut open the vehicle to extract Brownell from the driver’s seat.

Virginia State Police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the inside of the vehicle and, when Brownell was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, he was observed to have watery, glassy, and bloodshot eyes.

Brownell’s blood was drawn about an hour following the crash, and his blood alcohol content was estimated to be between .16 and .18 — more than twice the legal limit.

Brownell is docketed for sentencing on June 23.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Fauci, in two interviews, seems to be conceding that COVID mask mandates were ‘a mistake’
2 Lifelong fitness at an early age: Waynesboro students learn tennis, golf, swimming
3 State medical examiner seeks public help to identify skeletal remains
4 Oklahoma stretch four Jacob Groves commits to Virginia: How he fits in
5 Triple-A Norfolk Tides have Baltimore Orioles’ big-league prospects everywhere 

Latest News

police crime scene
Virginia

Richmond Police release name of man injured in officer-involved shooting

Chris Graham
tony bennett
Sports

Bennett’s UVA roster overhaul will give us a team that looks a lot like last year’s ‘Hoos

Chris Graham

Virginia coach Tony Bennett appears to be done rebuilding the roster for 2023-2024 with the addition of Jake Groves, a 6’9” stretch four picked up off the transfer portal from Oklahoma.

court law
U.S./World

Former Arkansas state senator pleads guilty in ‘Ozark’-like political bribery case

Chris Graham

A former Arkansas state senator was sentenced yesterday for accepting multiple bribes in a case resembling a plot point from the popular Netflix series “Ozark.”

police investigation
Virginia

Police make two arrests in murder of man whose remains were found in burning car

Chris Graham
senior citizen smelling flowers in garden
Virginia

Low-income seniors in Virginia eligible for assistance to help them age in place

Crystal Graham
Afghan refugee Samman Akbarzada
Culture

Spend an afternoon with poet and Afghan refugee Samman Akbarzada

Crystal Graham
Virginia

Fellowship program at UMW to provide internships with state legislators

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy