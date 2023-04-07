Norfolk looks to nearby Hampton to find next Chief of Police

The City of Norfolk has chosen Mark Talbot to serve as the next Chief of Police beginning May 1.

With more than three decades of experience, Talbot is currently Chief of the City of Hampton’s Police Division.

Before relocating to Virginia two years ago, he worked with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

“From the outset of this search, I have repeatedly stressed the importance of the Chief of Police position, for today and well into the future,” said Norfolk City Manager Dr. Chip Filer. “The most critical conclusion was always to end up with the best person to lead our police department. There is no question Mark Talbot is that person, and I look forward to seeing the many great things he’ll do to benefit this city and the men and women of the Norfolk Police Department.”

Talbot said he is honored to have been chosen as the next police chief in Norfolk.

“I am humbled by the awesome responsibility that stands in front of me. I believe in the value of good policing and look forward to meeting this great city’s expectations,” Talbot said.

Talbot was selected to replace Larry Boone, who retired last year from the position.

Not everyone seems happy with the hire. The Norfolk branch of the NAACP released a statement Thursday requesting the hiring process be done in collaboration with the community, according to WAVY.

According to a news flash from the City of Norfolk, Talbot’s career began with a corrections agency in Chester County, Penn., before he joined the nearby Reading Police Department in 1994. He advanced from officer to become Reading’s deputy chief, then moved on to the state capital in Harrisburg as director of the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation. He later spent eight years as Chief of Police in Norristown, a small municipality located approximately 20 miles from Philadelphia’s Center City. While in Norristown, the community saw a reduction in violent crimes and reported measurable improvement in residents’ opinions of their relations with police. He became Hampton’s Police Chief in July 2021.

Talbot has built strong relationships with the public to foster more effective policing. He has extensive experience combatting gun violence and is an advocate for crime prevention outside of law enforcement through educational and social services, plus improved access to mental health and addiction prevention and recovery programs.

The city conducted a national search to identify Norfolk’s next police chief. Working with the consulting firm Morris & McDaniel, it obtained public input from residents, businesses and community organizations to determine which characteristics were most desirable for the position.