Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Norfolk defeats rehabbing Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried, Gwinnett, 5-1
Sports

Norfolk defeats rehabbing Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried, Gwinnett, 5-1

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (59-32) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (40-52), 5-1, on Friday Night at Coolray Field.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were able to scratch a run across in the first inning. They led off with three straight singles to load the bases with no outs. Coby Mayo would later hit a one-out sacrifice fly to break open the game’s scoring.

Norfolk would homer in each of the third and fourth innings. On an 0-2 count, Joey Ortiz managed to poke a home run over the left field wall to double the Tides’ runs. In the fourth, Daz Cameron launched his 13th home run of the season, giving the Tides a 3-0 lead.

Both home runs were off Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried, who was down on the farm for a rehab start. He exited after Cameron’s homer, finishing with 3.1 innings and allowed the three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five. He threw 65 pitches, 46 for strikes.

On the other side, Norfolk starter Garrett Stallings earned his second win of his Triple-A season. The Grassfield High School alumni threw 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out four. Eduard Bazardo relieved him for a scoreless sixth inning.

The dagger was sunk by Norfolk in the sixth when they scratched across two runs. After Kyle Stowers hit a sacrifice fly, Cameron launched his second home run of the game to put the Tides up 5-0. Gwinnett was able to get one run in the seventh when Vaughn Grissom knocked an RBI double. But that would be all as the Tides won 5-1 in seven innings since it was a scheduled doubleheader.

The two teams will try for another doubleheader tomorrow night, with first pitch at 5:05 p.m. tomorrow. Gwinnett has yet to announce their probable, while Norfolk will throw LHP Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 3.51) in game one and RHP Chayce McDermott (0-0, 6.00) for game two.

Game Notes

  • Going 2-for-3 with two solo home runs tonight was Daz Cameron…it was the second time this season he’s had a multi-homer game (game one of May 31 vs. Gwinnett)…Cameron now has 14 home runs, setting his Triple-A career high…the second home run traveled 451 feet, the farthest hit by a Tide this season.
  • Hitting his sixth home run of the season tonight was Joey Ortiz, who finished 2-for-3 with two runs, a double and the solo homer…he’s hit safely in nine of his previous 10 games, batting .378 (14-for-37) with 13 runs, five doubles, a triple, a home run, four RBI, six walks and his slashing .465/.649/1.114

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home
2 Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers
3 New poll: Nearly half of us claim to be thinking third party in 2024 presidential race
4 Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’
5 Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Latest News

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond avoids shutout with late rally, but falls short at Akron, losing 5-3

Chris Graham
Local, Politics

‘All about agriculture’: Sen. Kaine’s roundtable discusses China, international trade and labor

Rebecca Barnabi

The second stop for Sen. Tim Kaine Friday was in Verona where he hosted a Farm Bill roundtable at the Augusta County Government Center.

police crime scene
Local

Developing: One dead, one in custody, in shots fired incident in Albemarle County

Chris Graham

One person is dead, and one is in custody, as Albemarle County Police try to sort through a shots fired incident in a parking lot on the corner of Berkmar Drive and Seminole Trail on Friday.

Culture, Virginia

Virginia does not horse around: Chincoteague pony is official state pony

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Sports

UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: The latest on Wilkins, Bundalo, Knueppel

Scott Ratcliffe
child vaccine
Virginia

Artificial intelligence: A new tool in the fight against pediatric cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, U.S. News

Legislation would cut red tape for survivors of miners who died from black lung disease

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy