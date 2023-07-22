Norfolk defeats rehabbing Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried, Gwinnett, 5-1

The Norfolk Tides (59-32) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (40-52), 5-1, on Friday Night at Coolray Field.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were able to scratch a run across in the first inning. They led off with three straight singles to load the bases with no outs. Coby Mayo would later hit a one-out sacrifice fly to break open the game’s scoring.

Norfolk would homer in each of the third and fourth innings. On an 0-2 count, Joey Ortiz managed to poke a home run over the left field wall to double the Tides’ runs. In the fourth, Daz Cameron launched his 13th home run of the season, giving the Tides a 3-0 lead.

Both home runs were off Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried, who was down on the farm for a rehab start. He exited after Cameron’s homer, finishing with 3.1 innings and allowed the three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five. He threw 65 pitches, 46 for strikes.

On the other side, Norfolk starter Garrett Stallings earned his second win of his Triple-A season. The Grassfield High School alumni threw 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out four. Eduard Bazardo relieved him for a scoreless sixth inning.

The dagger was sunk by Norfolk in the sixth when they scratched across two runs. After Kyle Stowers hit a sacrifice fly, Cameron launched his second home run of the game to put the Tides up 5-0. Gwinnett was able to get one run in the seventh when Vaughn Grissom knocked an RBI double. But that would be all as the Tides won 5-1 in seven innings since it was a scheduled doubleheader.

The two teams will try for another doubleheader tomorrow night, with first pitch at 5:05 p.m. tomorrow. Gwinnett has yet to announce their probable, while Norfolk will throw LHP Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 3.51) in game one and RHP Chayce McDermott (0-0, 6.00) for game two.

