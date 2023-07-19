Countries
Norfolk breaks open a close game late, wins opener at Gwinnett, 12-1
Norfolk breaks open a close game late, wins opener at Gwinnett, 12-1

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (58-31) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (39-51), 12-1, on Tuesday Night at Coolray Field.

Neither team scored until the fourth inning when the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, had runners on first and second. On a double steal attempt, Gwinnett catcher Chadwick Tromp threw down to second instead and overthrew his target. That brought Joey Ortiz home from third to break the game’s scoring open.

Maverick Handley doubled the Tides lead in the fifth when he launched a solo home run. Norfolk starter Drew Rom would finish his scoreless outing in the bottom-half. In his 5.0 innings of work, he allowed two hits and three walks and struck out seven. He left as the pitcher of record, earning his seventh win of the season.

Gwinnett, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, scored their lone run in the sixth. After a leadoff walk followed by a single, Jesus Aguilar knocked an RBI single to put the Stripers down 2-1.

Norfolk had their big inning in the eighth, scoring five runs. With two runners on, Coby Mayo launched his first career Triple-A home run that barely got over the left field wall. Later that inning, Josh Lester launched a two-run homer to center, his 15th of the season, to put the Tides up 7-1.

The Tides victory was capped with another five runs in the ninth. The Tides would do so on five straight RBI singles, in the order of Mayo, Cesar Prieto, Ryan McKenna, Lester and Handley. That would give Norfolk the 12-1 win.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Tides, as Game 2 of the series starts at 12:05 p.m. tomorrow. For the Tides, RHP Justin Armbruester (1-1, 3.44) is scheduled start while LHP Jared Shuster (2-3, 6.49) is the probable for Gwinnett.

Game Notes

  • Getting his first Triple-A home run tonight was Coby Mayo, who went 2-for-5 with two runs, a home run and four RBI…it was also his first multi-hit game with Norfolk…the home run had a launch angle of 49 degrees, the second-highest home run launch angle in the International League this season…it was Mayo’s 51st extra-base hit overall this season, which leads all of Minor League Baseball.
  • Hitting his 15th home run of the season tonight was Josh Lester, who finished 2-for-5 with three RBI…it was his first home run for the Tides since May 27 at Memphis…he’s tied for 6th in the International League in RBI with 62.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

