Norfolk breaks open a close game late, wins opener at Gwinnett, 12-1

The Norfolk Tides (58-31) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (39-51), 12-1, on Tuesday Night at Coolray Field.

Neither team scored until the fourth inning when the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, had runners on first and second. On a double steal attempt, Gwinnett catcher Chadwick Tromp threw down to second instead and overthrew his target. That brought Joey Ortiz home from third to break the game’s scoring open.

Maverick Handley doubled the Tides lead in the fifth when he launched a solo home run. Norfolk starter Drew Rom would finish his scoreless outing in the bottom-half. In his 5.0 innings of work, he allowed two hits and three walks and struck out seven. He left as the pitcher of record, earning his seventh win of the season.

Gwinnett, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, scored their lone run in the sixth. After a leadoff walk followed by a single, Jesus Aguilar knocked an RBI single to put the Stripers down 2-1.

Norfolk had their big inning in the eighth, scoring five runs. With two runners on, Coby Mayo launched his first career Triple-A home run that barely got over the left field wall. Later that inning, Josh Lester launched a two-run homer to center, his 15th of the season, to put the Tides up 7-1.

The Tides victory was capped with another five runs in the ninth. The Tides would do so on five straight RBI singles, in the order of Mayo, Cesar Prieto, Ryan McKenna, Lester and Handley. That would give Norfolk the 12-1 win.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Tides, as Game 2 of the series starts at 12:05 p.m. tomorrow. For the Tides, RHP Justin Armbruester (1-1, 3.44) is scheduled start while LHP Jared Shuster (2-3, 6.49) is the probable for Gwinnett.

