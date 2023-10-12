Nonprofit releases Bullying Prevention Handbook aimed at youth sports, coaches

There has been bullying in schools forever, but it’s taken until the past few years for anybody to start doing anything about it.

The recent hazing scandals at Northwestern and Boston College are the tip of the iceberg in terms of ongoing bullying in the sports world.

“Youth sports should be fun and confidence-boosting, but bullying can seriously impact an athlete’s physical and mental health,” said Ju’Riese Colón, CEO of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a Denver-based nonprofit that, this week, released a new Bullying Prevention Handbook tailored to coaches of pre-teen and teen athletes.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services notes that 20 percent of students ages 12-18 experienced bullying.

Those who experience bullying are at an increased risk for depression, anxiety, sleep difficulties, lower academic performance, and other negative outcomes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Using the Center’s bullying prevention handbook, caring and engaged coaches can foster supportive environments to help athletes thrive on and off the field,” Colón said.

The handbook’s core themes focus on how to:

Recognize Bullying Behavior: Coaches can learn how to identify bullying behaviors common in youth sports, which can be physical, verbal, sexual, cyber, and may even rise to the level of criminal conduct. Coaches can also get information on how to be vigilant for athletes who might be at a greater risk of being bullied because of their body weight, LGBTQ identity, race, ethnicity, or disability. By recognizing inappropriate behaviors early on, coaches can be better prepared to intervene.

Prevent Bullying Behavior: Coaches can gain strategies to prevent bullying in their programs by creating positive and inclusive environments, deploying trauma-sensitive coaching techniques, establishing strong organizational policies, and empowering bystanders to speak up in the face of unacceptable behavior by teammates.

Respond to Bullying Behavior: The handbook advises coaches on creating a response plan based on organizational policies and also discusses considerations around reporting obligations to ensure any bullying of a sexual nature involving a minor is reported to law enforcement and the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

“Since most youth do not tell an adult that they have been bullied, it is critical that coaches learn how to spot inappropriate behaviors early on,” said Monica Rivera, Vice President of Prevention Education at the U.S. Center for SafeSport. “We are providing coaches proven tools and tactics to create the most enriching sport experience possible for their players.”

The handbook’s release coincides with National Stop Bullying Day during National Bullying Prevention Month, which is meant to raise awareness and educate the public about bullying and cyberbullying prevention.

In addition to guidance provided in the handbook, the Center offers numerous educational resources to help parents, coaches, and others in the sport community recognize, prevent, and respond to abuse and misconduct.

Other resources include:

Report here to the U.S. Center for SafeSport if you have experienced abuse or misconduct—or if you have reasonable suspicion of abuse or misconduct inflicted on, or by, someone in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. You can also call 833-587-7233 to make a report.

If a situation does not involve sport or anyone within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement, you can contact RAINN’s 24/7 online hotline or call 800-656-HOPE (4673).

For anyone in crisis, the Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support at 988lifeline.org or by calling 988.