Nine Virginia farms receive 2023 Clean Water awards for efforts to protect soil, water

Nine Virginia farms which demonstrated exceptional commitment to practices that protect the soil and water have been recognized as grand winners of the 2023 Clean Water Farm Awards.

The awards recognize farmers or farm owners, one from each of Virginia’s major river basins, doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources.

“We celebrate and appreciate these award recipients, who are truly dedicated to sustainable farming and serve as role models for others across the commonwealth,” Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles said. “Their commitment to improve the health of Virginia’s river basins by implementing best management practices is inspiring, and future generations will benefit from their stewardship of the land and natural resources.”

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation sponsors the Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards each year in partnership with Virginia’s 47 soil and water conservation districts. Individual soil and water conservation districts select local Clean Water Farm Award winners in the state. Awards were presented December 4, 2023 during the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts annual meeting in Norfolk.

The winning farm owners, producers or operators employ technologies and best management practices that improve water quality. Efforts include keeping livestock out of streams and rivers, planting cover crops, instituting rotational grazing and adding vegetative buffers along waterways.

“These Grand Basin award winners, representing all regions of the Commonwealth of Virginia, are on the forefront of agricultural practices that protect one of our most precious resources: water quality,” said DCR Director Matt Wells.

Virginia’s soil and water conservation districts offer farmers technical assistance and advice on new technologies and practices to help them stay on the cutting edge of conservation farming.

“District staff and the farmers they work with are dedicated to continually improving practices that enrich our natural resources,” Dr. Kendall Tyree, executive director of VASWCD, said. “We are proud of our partnerships with these farms, many dating back decades, and appreciate the opportunity to assist the agricultural community while expanding these mutually beneficial partnerships that enhance our land and waters.”

2023 Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Award recipients

Big Sandy – Upper Tennessee River

Greg Meade

Lazy M Farm, Tazewell County

Nominated by Tazewell Soil and Water Conservation District

Coastal

Shelton Alley

Shelton Alley Farms, Northampton County

Nominated by Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District

James River

John Bryant

Old Tavern Farm, New Kent County

Nominated by Colonial Soil and Water Conservation District

New-Yadkin River

John Fant

Summerfield Pastoral Farm, Grayson County

Nominated by New River Soil and Water Conservation District

Potomac River

Justin and Casey Wisch

Long Stone Farm, Loudoun County

Nominated by Loudoun Soil and Water Conservation District

Rappahannock River

John Paul and Mollie Visosky

Locust Dale Cattle Company, Culpeper County

Nominated by Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District

Roanoke River

Tim Alderson

A-Plus Farms, Pittsylvania County

Nominated by Pittsylvania Soil and Water Conservation District

Shenandoah River

Justin and Kristi Schmidt

Rockingham County

Nominated by Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District

York River

Fred Massie and Peter Massie

Louisa County

Nominated by Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District