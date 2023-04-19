New VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom adds Rams legend Darius Theus to staff

New VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom announced on Wednesday the addition of assistant coaches Bryce Crawford, Matt Henry and Darius Theus, as well as his director of operations, Kelsey Knoche, on Wednesday.

Crawford, Henry and Knoche were all members of Odom’s staff at Utah State the past two seasons, where they helped the Aggies to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2022-2023, as well as an NIT appearance in 2021-2022.

Crawford and Harvey also worked with Odom at UMBC, where, yes, you may remember, Odom was on the sidelines for the historic 16-vs.-1 upset of Virginia in 2018.

Theus, who has twice previously worked at VCU, played for the Rams from 2009-2013.

Crawford, an Ohio State alum, also worked on Odom’s staff at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2015-2016 before spending five seasons with him at UMBC. Prior to that, he had served as graduate manager at Charlotte for two seasons (2011-2013), as well as assistant video coordinator at Texas from 2013-2015.

Henry has been a member of Odom’s staff for five years, including three at UMBC and the past two with Utah State, prior to VCU. He had previously served as an assistant at St. Peter’s for five seasons, and stops at Georgetown, as director of operations, and as an assistant at his alma mater, Trinity University in Texas.

Theus, a member of VCU’s historic 2011 Final Four squad, joins Odom’s coaching staff following one season as an assistant coach at Siena. He had previously served as VCU’s director of player development from 2018-2021, as well as director of student-athlete development during the 2016-2017 season. Theus worked as director of player development at Texas in 2017-2018 for former VCU coach Shaka Smart.

Knoche served as director of operations and external relations for Odom the past two seasons at Utah State. Prior to her tenure in Logan, Knoche was an assistant coordinator with Maryland’s men’s basketball program from 2015-2021, where she assisted in basketball-specific fundraising, alumni relations and team travel. She also organized recruiting campus visits and handled staff recruiting travel.

Knoche also served as a student operations assistant for Maryland during her time as an undergraduate at the school.