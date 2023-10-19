Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home New study reveals largest decline in seat belt use for Americans is in Virginia
Virginia

New study reveals largest decline in seat belt use for Americans is in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
seat belt
(© Drazen – stock.adobe.com)

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans were buckling up before a motor vehicle was in motion.

Since the pandemic, seat belt use has declined in more than half of states, and the biggest decreases are with Virginia drivers. Thirty states saw a decline in seat belt use from 2019 to 2022, including 9.8 percent in Virginia, 6.6 percent in Georgia and 5.1 percent in Ohio, the states with the highest declines.

A new study by car insurance savings and AllCar™ app Jerry also found that the number of people killed who were not wearing seat belts in 2022 increased 17 percent from 2019, and accounted for 42 percent of all fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.

Three years after the pandemic began in the United States, fatal motor vehicle crashes have increased. The first half of 2019 saw 15 percent fewer fatal crashes than the first half of 2023.

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top Sports

1 Elliott trying to manage QB situation with Muskett shoulder, Colandrea at redshirt limit
2 Virginia, coming out of bye, gets toughest test of season with #10 North Carolina
3 Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC
4 Nnanna has been the weak link on the Virginia offensive line, but Elliott sees ‘upside’
5 Injury updates: Virginia comes out healthier after bye week with #10 UNC on the horizon

Latest News

wilson fauber
Local, Politics

Staunton City Council candidate Wilson Fauber: Central casting MAGA Republican tough guy

Chris Graham
rainbow trout in lake fishing
Agriculture, Virginia

Virginia DWR euthanizes 40,000 trout in effort to control whirling disease

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources had to euthanize 40,000 catchable trout to control on outbreak of whirling disease at the state’s fish hatchery.

affordable housing
Economy, Virginia

Two Virginia localities receive HUD support for improvements to low-income properties

Crystal Graham

Two Virginia localities have received financial support to renovate low-income households to be zero energy and resilient.

goodr free mobile grocery store petersburg
Economy, Health, Virginia

Relief comes to Virginia with mobile grocery store offering free food, other services

Crystal Graham
fox in woods
Health, Virginia

Fox in Virginia tests positive for rabies virus; health department asking for pet information

Crystal Graham
hand with keys
Economy, Local

Housing summit brings stakeholders together; CFCBR hopes to maintain momentum

Crystal Graham
teen in barn with cows
Agriculture, Mental Health, Virginia

Outreach under way to address mental health of youth growing up on farms

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy