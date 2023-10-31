Countries
Home New Dominion Bookshop to present an evening with Christopher Rowe
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to present an evening with Christopher Rowe

Crystal Graham
Published date:
christopher rowe headshot
Submitted

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Christopher Rowe on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Rowe will be reading from his new novel, The Navigating Fox, from Tordotcom.

In the novel, Quintus Shu’al, the world’s only navigating fox, is in disgrace after guiding an expedition to its doom, leaving no survivors. One year later, Quintus is offered the chance to redeem himself: he will need to lead a motley, fractious team all the way to the gates of Hell.

Rowe is the author of the acclaimed story collection Telling the Map, as well as a middle grade series, the Supernormal Sleuthing Service, co-written with his wife, author Gwenda Bond.

He has been a finalist for the Hugo, Nebula, World Fantasy, Neukom and Theodore Sturgeon Awards.

A conversation with author Alix E. Harrow will follow.

Harrow is the New York Times-bestselling and Hugo Award-winning author of The Ten Thousand Doors of January, The Once and Future Witches and various short fiction. Her Fractured Fables series, beginning with the novella A Spindle Splintered, has been praised for its refreshing twist on familiar fairy tales.

This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

