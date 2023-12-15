NDAA 2024 includes legislation to prevent U.S. presidents withdrawing from NATO

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2024 includes legislation to prevent any United States president from leaving the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Marco Rubio of Florida, members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), applauded Senate passage of their bipartisan bill to prohibit any U.S. president from withdrawing from NATO without Senate approval or an Act of Congress.

“NATO has held strong in response to Putin’s war in Ukraine and rising challenges around the world,” Kaine said. “The Senate’s vote today to pass my bipartisan bill to prevent any U.S. President from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO reaffirms U.S. support for this crucial alliance that is foundational for our national security. It also sends a strong message to authoritarians around the world that the free world remains united.”

Kaine and Rubio fought to include their bipartisan bill as an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 NDAA. Specifically, the amendment would require the advice and consent of the Senate or an Act of Congress before suspending, terminating or withdrawing U.S. membership in NATO. If any U.S. president attempts to leave NATO without Senate approval or an Act of Congress, the amendment prohibits any funding from being used to do so.

“The Senate should maintain oversight on whether or not our nation withdraws from NATO. We must ensure we are protecting our national interests and protecting the security of our democratic allies,” Rubio said.