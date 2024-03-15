Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home NC State shocks #2 seed Duke, 74-69, knocking Dookies from ACC Tournament
Basketball, Sports

NC State shocks #2 seed Duke, 74-69, knocking Dookies from ACC Tournament

Scott German
Published date:
duke nc state acc tournament
Photo: ACC

For the first time since 2013, Duke is exiting the ACC Tournament the day it began play.

NC State, playing its third game in three days, stunned the Blue Devils, 74-69, making it a short getaway in the nation’s capital for the Dookies.

No. 10 seed NC State will face No. 3 Virginia in the semifinals Friday night, after the Cavaliers claimed a grueling overtime win over Boston College, 66-60,

Duke heads back to Durham riding a two-game losing streak, awaiting Selection Sunday.

The Wolfpack led by as much as 11 late, but missed free throws and a missed dunk that turned into a technical, allowed Duke to trim the deficit to within two.

Late free throws by State’s DJ Horne finally sent Duke packing.

Despite playing for the third consecutive day, NC State appeared the more aggressive and energized team.

A key stat: NC State had an 18-8 advantage in second-chance points.

The Wolfpack answered every Blue Devils challenge down the stretch, despite a sparkling effort by Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, who had 28 points and 14 rebounds.

The Blue Devils started the game by missing their first nine field goal attempts and struggled from the floor throughout the game.

State held as much as an 11-point lead during first-half action, but Filipowski kept Duke within striking distance with 12 first-half points.

The Wolfpack roared out of the break with a 6-0 run, pushing the lead to nine.

Duke, behind Filipowski, cut the lead to two, but NC State withstood the punch.

Casey Morsell immediately responded with a traditional three-point play, moving the lead back to five, as the State benched leaped with energy and confidence.

The Wolfpack had an answer to every Duke charge, with a key basket, or defensive stand.

NC State increased the lead to 10 late, as the Duke fanbase became eerily silent.

The Wolfpack was on the doorstep of a huge upset.

Then the game turned wild.

A Filipowski (who else?) spin move for a basket sliced the lead to five.

Then State’s Ben Middlebrooks somehow missed a gimme dunk, and adding insult to injury was assessed a technical for hanging on the rim a bit too long.

Given new life, Duke, again closed to within two in the final minute, thanks primarily to three-straight State missed free throws.

An improbable Duke comeback appeared possible.

But not so.

NC State converted two late free throws to push the lead to four with 15 seconds left, and Duke was finished.

Three-point shooting and no productivity from its bench proved fatal for the Blue Devils.

For the night Duke was just 5-of-20 from behind the arc and got absolutely nothing from its bench.

Nothing, zilch.

Duke took the floor Thursday a bit banged up.

Head-banged up.

Duke’s Jared McCain started the game with a bandage on his forehead, just above his eye after head-butting teammate-in the pregame warm-ups.

Maybe a precursor for the Dookies?

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer came thisclose to using McCain’s head injury as an excuse.

“Jared wasn’t himself, no doubt, Scheyer said. “Jared will say he’s fine because he doesn’t make excuses, because he doesn’t make excuses. But he didn’t have the same pop as usual.”

Hum, maybe McCain doesn’t make excuses because his head coach did.

NC State became the first team in ACC history to make it to the semifinals after starting the tourney on Tuesday.

The Wolfpack had to dig itself out of a double-digit hole against Louisville Tuesday, before blowing away Syracuse.

It was, without a doubt, the most impressive win of the season for NC State.

“Obviously, we’re prepared for this,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. “I would say this, a lot of people talk about our conditioning and how it pays off for us, when you look at those three games that we played, we’ve looked like the fresher team.”

Duke would have to agree.

Scott German

Scott German

Scott German covers UVA Athletics for AFP, and is the co-host of “Street Knowledge” podcasts focusing on UVA Athletics with AFP editor Chris Graham. Scott has been around the ‘Hoos his whole life. As a reporter, he was on site for UVA basketball’s Final Fours, in 1981 and 1984, and has covered UVA football in bowl games dating back to its first, the 1984 Peach Bowl.

Top News

1 Virginia overcomes slow start, bad FT shooting, injuries to knock off BC, 66-60 in OT
2 Five Observations: Who ya got for Player of the Game for Virginia in the OT thriller?
3 NC State shocks #2 seed Duke, 74-69, knocking Dookies from ACC Tournament
4 Waynesboro School Board approves balanced budget for 2024-2025 school year
5 Cybersecurity expert says TikTok ban ‘underscores the risks posed to consumers’

Latest News

jordan minor uva bc acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

Five Observations: Who ya got for Player of the Game for Virginia in the OT thriller?

Chris Graham
reece beekman uva bc acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

Virginia overcomes slow start, bad FT shooting, injuries to knock off BC, 66-60 in OT

Chris Graham

That Virginia-Boston College ACC Tournament game was, for Virginia fans who use the he/him/his pronouns, like going to the dentist and getting a vasectomy.

Local, Schools

Waynesboro School Board approves balanced budget for 2024-2025 school year

Rebecca Barnabi

In 11 years with Waynesboro Schools, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said that the next school year's budget is the best he has seen. 

vcu
Basketball, Sports

VCU holds off late UMass rally, advances in A-10 Tournament with 73-59 win

Chris Graham
wake forest acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

Did Pitt just burst Wake Forest’s NCAA Tournament bubble? Sure feels that way

Chris Graham
israel palestine
Politics

Biden’s balancing act: Israel’s national security versus the Palestinians’ humanitarian crisis

Alon Ben-Meir
vietnam
Arts & Culture, US & World

‘Welcome home’: Documentary records Vietnam War veterans’ visit 50 years later

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status