Nashville Sounds score three in the ninth to steal win from Norfolk Tides on Saturday night

The Norfolk Tides (62-37) fell to the Nashville Sounds (54-45), 5-4, on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

It was an eventful first inning as Nashville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, struck the first blow by virtue of a softly hit single into right field by Skye Bolt to scratch the first run of the game for the Sounds. Connor Norby quickly evened the score in the home half of the opening frame with a leadoff blast down the left field line on the first pitch he saw.

A Monte Harrison single in the fourth put the Sounds back in front, 2-1. Just as they did in the first, the Tides responded shortly after as Josh Lester doubled to right-center to bring Kyle Stowers around to score the tying run. A fielding error by the Nashville second baseman allowed two more Norfolk runs to cross, giving the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, their first lead of the evening, 4-2.

Nashville threatened with a runner in scoring position in the top of the sixth that rounded third on a two-out single, but he was gunned down at the plate by Stowers on an outfield assist to maintain the Tides two-run advantage.

Both sides would hold strong and the game remained close going into the ninth when Luis Urias, who represented the tying run, doubled down the left field line to bring the Sounds within one. Josh VanMeter followed Urias with a two-run blast that put Nashville back in front. The Tides would go down in order in the ninth, falling 5-4 to Nashville.

The Tides look to bounce back tomorrow afternoon against Nashville in the series finale with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The Tides have RHP Ryan Watson (4-3, 5.02) scheduled to make the start while Nashville will send RHP Jason Alexander (2-1, 5.08) to the hill.

