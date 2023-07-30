Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Nashville Sounds score three in the ninth to steal win from Norfolk Tides on Saturday night
Sports

Nashville Sounds score three in the ninth to steal win from Norfolk Tides on Saturday night

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (62-37) fell to the Nashville Sounds (54-45), 5-4, on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

It was an eventful first inning as Nashville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, struck the first blow by virtue of a softly hit single into right field by Skye Bolt to scratch the first run of the game for the Sounds. Connor Norby quickly evened the score in the home half of the opening frame with a leadoff blast down the left field line on the first pitch he saw.

A Monte Harrison single in the fourth put the Sounds back in front, 2-1. Just as they did in the first, the Tides responded shortly after as Josh Lester doubled to right-center to bring Kyle Stowers around to score the tying run. A fielding error by the Nashville second baseman allowed two more Norfolk runs to cross, giving the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, their first lead of the evening, 4-2.

Nashville threatened with a runner in scoring position in the top of the sixth that rounded third on a two-out single, but he was gunned down at the plate by Stowers on an outfield assist to maintain the Tides two-run advantage.

Both sides would hold strong and the game remained close going into the ninth when Luis Urias, who represented the tying run, doubled down the left field line to bring the Sounds within one. Josh VanMeter followed Urias with a two-run blast that put Nashville back in front. The Tides would go down in order in the ninth, falling 5-4 to Nashville.

The Tides look to bounce back tomorrow afternoon against Nashville in the series finale with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The Tides have RHP Ryan Watson (4-3, 5.02) scheduled to make the start while Nashville will send RHP Jason Alexander (2-1, 5.08) to the hill.

Game Notes

  • Going 1-for-4 with a solo home run tonight was Connor Norby who extends his on-base streak to 20 games…In that span (July 2), he is hitting .350 (28-for-80) with 14 runs, five doubles, a triple, five homers, 19 RBI, and 12 walks while slashing .435/.625/1.060…his leadoff blast is the 10th leadoff home run from a Tides player this season…Norby has four of the 10 dingers, and it is the third time in his most recent 13 games (since July 14) he has hit a leadoff homer.
  • Drew Rom tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits while permitting two walks and striking out six Nashville batters…it is the fifth time Rom has tallied at least 5.2 innings on the mound and he is posting a 1.24 ERA with 35 strikeouts and a 1.21 WHIP in those games.
  • Josh Lester went 1-for-4 at the plate with a run and a game-tying RBI double in the fourth…Saturday continues to be his best day of the week in the batter’s box as he is now batting .400 (22-for-55) with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 RBI and five walks while slashing .435/.945/1.380 in 13 Saturday games with the Tides.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Sanders, Scott introduce bill to push federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028
2 Brennan Armstrong is at NC State, reunited with Robert Anae, and he couldn’t be happier
3 Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B
4 All eyes on Tallahassee: Is Florida State about to begin the breakup of the ACC?
5 For Mike Hollins, returning to football is about more than just playing football 

Latest News

congress money
Business, Politics, U.S. News

Sanders, Scott introduce bill to push federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028

Chris Graham
Farmer safety wearing ear muffs
Virginia

Farmers faced with sound exposure deal with ringing ears, hearing loss

Crystal Graham

Most farmers deal with some degree of hearing loss and should protect their ears when using equipment, according to a Virginia farmer and nurse practitioner.

First Lady Suzanne S Youngkin
Education, Virginia

Virginia Space Flight Academy selected for Spirit of Virginia award

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Space Flight Academy was selected for the Spirit of Virginia Award from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin.

prison jail
Public Safety, Virginia

MS-13 gang member sentenced for role in Richmond gang member’s murder

Crystal Graham
fentrell cypress
Sports

Virginia D is going to miss AJ, Fentrell Cypress: Cypress impresses FSU coach Mike Norvell

Chris Graham
douglass walsh
Sports

UVA’s Douglass, Walsh help Team USA to gold to close out World Aquatic Championships

Chris Graham
waynesboro
Columns, Politics

We’ve got to be better than this, Waynesboro

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy