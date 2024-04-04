Countries
Virginia

Multi-state milk producers cooperative meets in Harrisonburg; CEO announces plan to step down

Crystal Graham
Published date:
cows farm
(© Savo Ilic – stock.adobe.com)

Members of the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association met last week in Harrisonburg for the 104th annual meeting.

At the meeting, MDVA CEO Jay Bryant announced he will retire from his position at the end of year. Bryant has spent 22 years leading and 37 years working at MDVA.

“I would not trade who we have for any other team in the business,” said Bryant. “We have been putting together our system of plants and our top-notch staff over the past decade for this moment. I’m excited about the future of our organization.”

Jon Cowell, current CFO of MDVA, has been named as his replacement by MDVA’s Board of Directors.

Outside of his retirement news, Bryant spoke at the meeting on the dynamic landscape of the dairy industry and the importance of focusing on sustainable growth.

“By focusing on our owners – our dairy farm families – we strengthen the foundation upon which our cooperative stands,” said Bryant. “Whether through transportation improvements, on-farm sustainability practices, or new food safety technologies, MDVA is committed to doing what the future requires of us today.”

At the meeting, Molly Elgin McWilliams of Culpeper was honored as the 2024 MDVA Outstanding Young Cooperator. Hailing from a lineage of dairy farmers spanning four generations, McWilliams oversees the management of her family’s 200-cow herd. In her capacity as the Outstanding YC, she will serve as the representative of the cooperative in national-level gatherings dedicated to shaping the future of dairy farming in the United States.

“As the next generation, hopeful to take over the family farm, I know just how important it is to take every opportunity that you can to broaden your horizon and continue to improve the next generations to come,” said McWilliams.

For more information on MDVA, visit www.mdvamilk.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

