MTG, Donald Trump hype Russian textbooks for ‘truth’ on 2020 election

The Kremlin, we are told, by a fake-news blogger, and also now Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump, is “more truthful than American mainstream media and Democrats.”

This nugget is based on a Newsweek article reporting that Russian textbooks inform students in the Orwellian paradise that Trump lost 2020 in a rigged election, because of course they do.

Jim Hoft, the self-styled Gateway Pundit, aggregated the article so that he could declare: “Apparently, the Kremlin is more honest than our own Pravda media.”

This, from a guy who routinely misidentifies the perpetrators of mass shootings as leftists, promotes all manner of ridiculous fiction about the 2020 election and COVID vaccines, and of course was all in on the nonsense claim that Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

Honest Abe, this guy.

As for Taylor Greene, the vast majority of Republican electeds in Congress know that the dumb conspiracy theories they peddle aren’t true, but they do so because they know that the 30 percent of the American public that makes up the majority of voters in GOP primaries believe them, so they play along.

MTG is not among that group of electeds; she’s a knuckle-dragging MAGA moron who just happened to get elected.

Trump is, well, Trump – a failson who failed up, and had somebody read him the CliffsNotes to Mein Kampf and uses what he remembers from it as his playbook, and to his credit, he runs the plays as well as the guy who wrote the book, maybe even better.

The key: making truth subjective.

Reduce facts to being competing opinions, better yet, get the Kremlin to put one of those competing opinions in a textbook, and it begins to make sense how a lie can travel halfway around the world while truth is still putting its pants on.