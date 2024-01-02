Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home MTG, Donald Trump hype Russian textbooks for ‘truth’ on 2020 election
Politics, U.S. & World

MTG, Donald Trump hype Russian textbooks for ‘truth’ on 2020 election

Chris Graham
Published date:
marjorie taylor greene donald trump
(© L.E.MORMILE – Shutterstock)

The Kremlin, we are told, by a fake-news blogger, and also now Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump, is “more truthful than American mainstream media and Democrats.”

This nugget is based on a Newsweek article reporting that Russian textbooks inform students in the Orwellian paradise that Trump lost 2020 in a rigged election, because of course they do.

Jim Hoft, the self-styled Gateway Pundit, aggregated the article so that he could declare: “Apparently, the Kremlin is more honest than our own Pravda media.”

This, from a guy who routinely misidentifies the perpetrators of mass shootings as leftists, promotes all manner of ridiculous fiction about the 2020 election and COVID vaccines, and of course was all in on the nonsense claim that Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

Honest Abe, this guy.

As for Taylor Greene, the vast majority of Republican electeds in Congress know that the dumb conspiracy theories they peddle aren’t true, but they do so because they know that the 30 percent of the American public that makes up the majority of voters in GOP primaries believe them, so they play along.

MTG is not among that group of electeds; she’s a knuckle-dragging MAGA moron who just happened to get elected.

Trump is, well, Trump – a failson who failed up, and had somebody read him the CliffsNotes to Mein Kampf and uses what he remembers from it as his playbook, and to his credit, he runs the plays as well as the guy who wrote the book, maybe even better.

The key: making truth subjective.

Reduce facts to being competing opinions, better yet, get the Kremlin to put one of those competing opinions in a textbook, and it begins to make sense how a lie can travel halfway around the world while truth is still putting its pants on.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Legal filing: Augusta County didn’t follow FOIA law in March 20 closed session
2 Five Virginians start the new year as millionaires; find winning raffle numbers here
3 Liberty flames early dreams of upset, ultimately falls in Fiesta Bowl to Oregon, 45-6
4 Scott Ratcliffe: Liberty not going to let Fiesta Bowl loss diminish 2023 season
5 Tony Bennett addresses the obvious: ‘We don’t have enough offensive firepower’

Latest News

food insecurity
Politics, Virginia

Report: More than 773K people in Virginia are hungry, conservatives to blame?

Crystal Graham
woman outside embracing snow
Climate, Virginia

The big one? Up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia

Crystal Graham

Social media reports over the weekend predicted that potential snow in Virginia this weekend could measure more than any storm in the past five years.

theater
Arts & Media, Local

Stuart Hall resumes dance program as collaboration with Silver Line Theatre Exchange

Rebecca Barnabi

Stuart Hall School is returning to footloose and fancy free with the re-launch of a dance program this month.

library
Local

Augusta County: Four library branches set to begin winter operating hours

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, U.S. & World

Mark Cuban lays out Trump-proof 2024 strategy for Biden: President-for-Life

Chris Graham
gas prices
U.S. & World

Gas prices continue march toward $3 per gallon mark: A look at future trends

Chris Graham
football
Football, Sports

Scott Ratcliffe: Liberty not going to let Fiesta Bowl loss diminish 2023 season

Scott Ratcliffe

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status