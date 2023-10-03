Countries
More than $1.5M more Infrastructure Law funding allocated for improvements at Virginia airports
Economy, Virginia

More than $1.5M more Infrastructure Law funding allocated for improvements at Virginia airports

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
airport
(© peshkova – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia’s airports are receiving another $1,538,694 in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for improvements.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia announced the funding today, which will improve air travel, roads, bridges, rail, broadband and water infrastructure.

“Our local airports support local businesses and help Virginians get where they need to go,” the senators said. “We’re glad this funding will help improve safety and modernize airports across the Commonwealth.”

The funding is distributed as follows:

  • $1,124,694for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport in Weyers Cave to acquire land for development and conduct an airport-related environmental assessment, plan and study.
  • $304,000for the Accomack County Airport in Melfa to construct a taxiway.
  • $110,000for the Lee County Airport in Jonesville to install navigational aids (NAVAIDS), which help to guide and navigate aircraft, and a runway vertical/visual guidance system to ensure safe takeoffs and landings. The funding will also be used to reconstruct airfield guidance signs and rehabilitate runway lighting.

Earlier this year, the senators announced more than $17 million and $44 million in federal funding to improve regional airport infrastructure. Kaine has also introduced legislation to address aviation workforce shortages, which can result in longer delays, a smaller number of scheduled flights and higher prices for travelers.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

