Montgomery County authorities update search for missing Virginia Tech student

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has updated the status of its investigation into the disappearance of Virginia Tech student Johnny Roop.

A press release from the sheriff’s office issued on Tuesday reports that the investigation has led authorities to believe that Roop, 20, left the Montgomery County area on his own on Friday, Feb. 16, most likely in the general direction of Southwest Virginia or Tennessee.

Roop was last seen at his apartment complex on Canyon Ridge Road in the Merrimac area of Montgomery County on Feb. 16.

A review of video surveillance footage has pinned down that Roop was in the Christiansburg area until 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.

An earlier report noted that his phone pinged near the New River Valley Mall at 4:26 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Roop was believed to be traveling to his parent’s home in Abingdon to take an online exam at 5 p.m., but never showed up.

He was driving a black 2018 Toyota Camry with VA license plate number: TXW6643.

The car has a Virginia Tech flag sticker on the back window.

Based on interviews with family and friends, it appears that Roop’s behavior on Feb. 16 is not consistent with his normal patterns of behavior.

“Due to the fact that Mr. Roop appears to be acting outside of his normal behavior, we would like to make contact with him to confirm that he is indeed OK,” the release noted.

If you have any information or see his vehicle, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-4343.