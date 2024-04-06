Countries
Molly, fentanyl, cocaine off the streets after Fredericksburg drug ring is dismantled

Crystal Graham
Published date:
A large-scale drug trafficking organization operating in and around Fredericksburg has been dismantled after those involved pleaded guilty and have now all been sentenced to prison. The prison sentences ranged from six months to 10 years in prison.

  • Omar Jermel Dixon, 48, of Fredericksburg, pleaded guilty to distribution of more than 500 grams of cocaine on Oct. 13, 2023. Dixon was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.
  • Alphonso Lamont Jones, 44, of Fredericksburg, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine on October 13, 2023. Jones was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.
  • Ricardo Maurice Morton, aka Cardi, 49, of Ruther Glen, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine on Oct. 6, 2023. On March 26, Morton was sentenced to five years in prison.
  • Kelsey Dean Monroe, Jr, aka Lil’ Man, 31, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute on Oct. 6, 2023. On March 27, Monroe was sentenced to one year and three months in prison.
  • Leonard Marcel Smith, aka Leonard Marcel Davis, 46, of Fredericksburg, served as a driver and lookout for Morton. Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Oct. 17, 2023. On March 25, Smith was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison.
  • Lanier Anthony Jackson, aka Dewey, 54, of Spotsylvania, served as a driver and assistant to Morton. Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Oct. 17, 2023. On March 28, Jackson was sentenced to six months in prison.

According to court documents, task force agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the Fredericksburg organization for more than a year.

From July 2022 through April 2023, Dixon supplied controlled substances including cocaine, fentanyl and synthetic cathinone, aka Molly, to other members of the organization.

Throughout the investigation, Dixon supplied cocaine to Jones and Morton which they distributed and returned payment to Dixon.

On June 22, 2023, agents arrested Jones and Morton.  Agents seized approximately 90 grams of cocaine from Morton’s home.

On April 26, 2023, law enforcement seized one kilogram of Molly from Monroe which had also been supplied by Dixon.

Smith and Jackson served as drivers and lookouts for Dixon.

