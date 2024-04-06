Molly, fentanyl, cocaine off the streets after Fredericksburg drug ring is dismantled

A large-scale drug trafficking organization operating in and around Fredericksburg has been dismantled after those involved pleaded guilty and have now all been sentenced to prison. The prison sentences ranged from six months to 10 years in prison.

Omar Jermel Dixon , 48, of Fredericksburg, pleaded guilty to distribution of more than 500 grams of cocaine on Oct. 13, 2023. Dixon was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, task force agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the Fredericksburg organization for more than a year.

From July 2022 through April 2023, Dixon supplied controlled substances including cocaine, fentanyl and synthetic cathinone, aka Molly, to other members of the organization.

Throughout the investigation, Dixon supplied cocaine to Jones and Morton which they distributed and returned payment to Dixon.

On June 22, 2023, agents arrested Jones and Morton. Agents seized approximately 90 grams of cocaine from Morton’s home.

On April 26, 2023, law enforcement seized one kilogram of Molly from Monroe which had also been supplied by Dixon.

Smith and Jackson served as drivers and lookouts for Dixon.