Missing person alert: Prince William County police searching for missing Woodbridge man

The Prince William County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 67-year-old male.

Winfred G. Walker was last seen by a family member on Oct. 21 in the Woodbridge area. His family attempted to make contact with Walker via phone on Oct. 22 but did not get a response. On Oct. 23, they found his front door open at his residence, but Walker was not inside.

Walker has a disability that requires medication and may need medical assistance. He is missing under circumstances indicating that his physical safety is in danger.

Walker was last seen wearing a brown coat, black boots, and carrying a gray backpack.

Walker is legally blind and may be carrying his walking stick.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500. VAA23-1899