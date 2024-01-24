Missing person alert: Culpeper County authorities searching for Richardsville man

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 43-year-old male.

Erik Waugh was last seen at a relative’s residence in Stafford County at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Waugh never arrived at his residence in Richardsville, and is no longer answering his phone.

He was last seen wearing green shorts, flip-flops, a light green hoodie with “Rappahannock River Campground” printed on it, and a rubber teal Paiden Strong bracelet.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2012 Toyota Tacoma with VA tag VXW3730.

It is believed Waugh was traveling to MGM National Harbor in Oxen Hill, Md.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or see his vehicle, contact Det. Russell Mullins at 540-829-9890 or the non-emergency number at 540-727-7900.