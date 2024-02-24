Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Mike Ingalls: Virginia’s best hope at this point is to finish second in the ACC
Basketball, Sports

Mike Ingalls: Virginia’s best hope at this point is to finish second in the ACC

Mike Ingalls
Published date:
uva basketball team
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

While anything is possible in college athletics, at this point it’s unlikely that Virginia has a legitimate shot at tying or winning the ACC regular-season title. The Cavaliers’ recent drop in confidence, effort and execution against Pitt and Virginia Tech made that path nearly impossible. Virginia needed to win at least one of those games in order to stay in the hunt. Frankly, they may have needed to win both of those even if they manage to take down North Carolina today at JPJ Arena. But before we get to a possible road map to #2, let’s understand the landscape a bit.

For the 2023-2024 season, the Cavaliers fielded one of its youngest and least experienced teams in the Tony Bennett era. Yet, they were still picked to finish fourth in the conference behind Duke, Miami and UNC. And despite recent setbacks against Pitt at home and Virginia Tech on the road, Virginia still has a legitimate chance to earn the #2 seed in the ACC Tournament. To get there, the Cavaliers will need to play like they did during their eight-game conference win streak this season. Young teams experience crazy ups and downs throughout a season, particularly when learning the pack line defense and understanding their roles in the blocker mover offense. A swing back into contention is not only possible, it’s likely based on what we’ve seen from Bennett’s teams in the past.

Here’s a scenario that offers a path for the ‘Hoos to get to #2. Virginia would share the #2 spot with North Carolina, but would own the tie-break over UNC. And while anything can happen when it comes to college hoops, even if the ‘Hoos can’t take down the Heels, they are likely to finish in the Top 4 of the conference and earn a much-needed double bye in the ACC Tournament.

Duke (16-4)

(W) at Wake Forest

(W) Louisville

(W) Virginia

(L) at NC State

(W) North Carolina

Virginia (14-6)

(W) North Carolina

(W) at Boston College

(L) at Duke

(W) Georgia Tech

North Carolina (14-6)

(L) at Virginia

(W) Miami

(L) NC State

(W) Notre Dame

(L) at Duke

Mike Ingalls

Mike Ingalls

Top News

1 Wildlife Center of Virginia, Waynesboro residents react to use of sirens to deter vultures
2 Trump, Republicans are telling you they want to ‘end democracy’: Believe them
3 Just being honest: North Carolina is a tough, tough matchup for this Virginia team
4 Update: Missing Virginia Tech student spotted at Missouri Starbucks
5 Update: Remains of missing Covington man found on Thursday, positively ID’d

Latest News

Mark Normand on stage
Arts & Culture, Local

Comedian Mark Normand brings ‘Ya Don’t Say’ tour to Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham
baseball
Baseball, Sports

#14 Virginia walks off Wichita State on Henry Ford two-run double, winning 5-4

Chris Graham

Freshman Henry Ford doubled high off the wall in right-center, plating two runs for #14 Virginia in a 5-4 walk-off win over Wichita State on Friday in Jacksonville.

Arts & Culture, Local

‘Pride and Prejudice’ brings love, story of family to The Wayne Theatre stage

Rebecca Barnabi

One of the most famous love stories of literature and time comes to The Wayne Theatre stage as "Pride and Prejudice" is presented. 

Local

Purrfect timing: Aristocat Cafe celebrates 100th adoption ahead of first anniversary

Rebecca Barnabi
front door with keychain of house
Economy, Local

Hope House rapid rehousing program offers young adults an alternative to homelessness

Crystal Graham
Health, Local

UVA Health cardiologist stresses importance of educating women about heart disease risks

Rebecca Barnabi
health insurance
Health, US & World

Hey insurance companies, ‘coverage of birth control is not a suggestion, it’s the law’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status