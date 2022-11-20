Menu
news mens soccer virginia eliminated from ncaa tournament in pk shootout
Sports

Men’s Soccer: Virginia eliminated from NCAA Tournament in PK shootout

Chris Graham
Published:

Ninth-seeded Marshall defeated 11th seed Virginia on penalty kicks on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium, bouncing the Cavaliers from the NCAA Tournament in the process.

The teams had battled to a 1-1 draw, with UVA (10-4-5) getting a goal in the 28th minute from Phil Horton, assisted by Reese Miller and Albin Gashi.

Marshall (11-3-3) tied the game in the 66th minute on a goal by Matthew Bell.

“We did a lot of things right today against a very good team. We were just lacking that second goal, and we had the chances to do that,” Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. “I knew when the bracket came out that Marshall is a very good team. They have a lot of pieces left from their national championship team a couple years ago. I think that game probably could have been a quarterfinal or national semifinal match and I give Marshall a lot of credit.”

