Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmens lacrosse duke beats virginia again winning top 5 battle 15 14
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: Duke beats Virginia, again, winning Top 5 battle, 15-14

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva duke lacrosse
Photo: UVA Athletics

Third-ranked Virginia nearly overcame a six-goal deficit at halftime, but #2 Duke held on to win 15-14 at Koskinen Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Virginia goalie Matthew Nunes made a career-high 17 saves, while Duke’s William Helm recorded seven of his 12 total saves in the fourth quarter.

Offensively, Virginia (8-3, 2-2 ACC) was led by Payton Cormier (4g), who notched his ninth hat trick of the season. Cormier’s four scores moved him to No. 2 on UVA’s all-time goals list, passing Michael Watson (142) and Matt Moore (143) in the process.

With 145 career goals, Cormier is now 20 goals shy of tying UVA’s all-time record held by Doug Knight (165).

UVA midfielder Griffin Schutz also recorded his third career hat trick with three goals and one assist.

In Duke’s 18th consecutive regular-season win over the Cavaliers, UVA struggled at the faceoff X, finishing 11-for-32, and lost the ground ball battle [37-34] for the first time this season.

Despite holding Duke star attackman Brennan O’Neill to just two goals on 11 shots and one assist, nine different Blue Devils (11-2, 3-2 ACC) found the back of the net in Saturday’s contest.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Two males dead after incident at party in Rockingham County
2 Augusta County resident waiting on Waynesboro to solve ‘toxic water’ problem
3 Intelligence document leak on Discord raises questions about gaming communities
4 Des Kitchings on fan frustrations with Virginia offense: ‘I’m just as pissed as they are’
5 Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Latest on Virginia basketball recruiting, coaching staff

Latest News

missing person
Virginia

Police: Missing Newport News 9-year-old may be with non-custodial parent

Chris Graham
police investigation
Local

Two males dead after incident at party in Rockingham County

Crystal Graham

One juvenile and one adult, both males, are dead after a report of shots fired at a party around midnight on Newberry Lane in Rockingham County.

albemarle county police department promotion
Local

Albemarle County recognizes officers for promotions, lifesaving efforts

Crystal Graham

The Albemarle County Police Department recently announced a series of promotions and awards in the department at a ceremony on March 23.

VSCC AmeriCorps member
Culture

AmeriCorps program in Virginia State Parks accepting applications through April 30

Crystal Graham
gun violence
U.S./World

Let there be no mistake: The era of Eternal War includes America’s mass shootings

Robert C. Koehler
thank a teacher virginia lottery
Virginia

Virginia Lottery encouraging you to thank a teacher in May

Crystal Graham
carla williams
Sports

Mailbag: How much leeway does Virginia AD Carla Williams give football coach Tony Elliott?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy