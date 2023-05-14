Countries
Men's Lacrosse: #2 Virginia defeats Richmond, 17-8, in NCAA Tournament first round
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: #2 Virginia defeats Richmond, 17-8, in NCAA Tournament first round

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva lacrosse
Photo: UVA Athletics

No. 2 seed Virginia (12-3) defeated Richmond (11-5), 17-8, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

With the win, Virginia advances to next weekend’s quarterfinals in Albany, N.Y., where the Cavaliers will face seventh-seeded Georgetown (13-3). Next Saturday’s (May 20) quarterfinals will commence at either noon or 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Cavaliers were led by Payton Cormier (6g), Connor Shellenberger (2g, 4a) and Petey LaSalla, who dominated the faceoff X by winning 18 of his 27 attempts. Cormier’s six goals tied for the most in a single NCAA Tournament game in school history.

Xander Dickson’s (2g, 1a) first score of the day saw him shatter Virginia’s single-season goals record as the fifth-year attackman surpassed Doug Knight’s 1996 record of 56 goals. With more lacrosse still to play, Dickson currently has 58 goals in 15 appearances this season.

Defensively, Cade Saustad held Richmond attackman Dalton Young (2g, 2a), the Atlantic 10’s Offensive Player of the Year, to just four points. Matthew Nunes earned the second NCAA Tournament victory of his career in net after turning away nine Spider shots on goal.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

