news mega millions jackpot run ends one 10k winner in virginia in fridays drawing
State/National

Mega Millions jackpot run ends; one $10k winner in Virginia in Friday’s drawing

Crystal Graham
Published:

mega millions jackpotAlthough the jackpot-winning ticket in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth still benefitted from all the excitement.

During the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began in October and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $28.9 million in profit.

By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

In Friday night’s drawing alone, 201,739 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia won prizes ranging from $2 to $10,000.

That includes one ticket that matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number to win $10,000. The ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 7489 Limestone Drive in Gainesville.

The winning numbers in the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing were 30-43-45-46-61, and the Mega Ball number was 14.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24. Prizes start at $2 and increase all the way to the jackpot.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

