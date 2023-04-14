Medical emergency considered a factor in two-vehicle fatal accident in Page County

A medical emergency is suspected to have been a key factor in a crash in Page County on Wednesday that took the life of a Luray woman.

Helen Desimone, 55, of Luray, suffered life-threatening injuries in the two-vehicle accident and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

The accident occurred at 3:46 p.m. on Collins Avenue in Page County when a 2003 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Desimone was traveling south on Collins Avenue, then crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis.

The driver of the Mercury, a 74-year-old Luray woman, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

A juvenile passenger in the Mercury was uninjured in the crash.