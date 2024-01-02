Countries
Virginia

Meat processing company to build facility in Prince Edward County Business Park

Crystal Graham
Published date:
A meat processing company will invest more than $1.7 million to build a new 3,000-square-foot building on a three-acre site in the Price Edward County Business park in Farmville.

The company, 5 Pillar Meats, will also create 12 new jobs as part of the investment on Dominion Drive.

Under USDA inspection, the new facility will provide processing services, for southside Virginia producers with a focus on beef, lamb and goats.

5 Pillar Meats will source all livestock from Virginia farms and will offer processing of wholesale and retail cuts for restaurants, hotels, grocers and retail consumers, especially those seeking Halal meats.

A variety of fresh-cut meats will also be available through the company’s small on-site retail store.

“We heard from numerous livestock producers that more meat processing facilities are needed throughout the state,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matt Lohr. “The addition of 5 Pillar Meats will provide that service for area livestock producers, while also creating jobs, and providing another protein resource for Farmville and Prince Edward County.”

5 Pillar Meats CEO Qadir Abdus-Sabur said the company is happy to have the opportunity to offer the service to small and large producers.

“Families, local restaurants, hotels, and others can enjoy locally raised, harvested and processed meat and meat products,” said Abdus-Sabur.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, Prince Edward County and the Prince Edward County Industrial Development Authority to secure the project for the Commonwealth.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin approved a $50,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Prince Edward County will match with local funds.

The project is also receiving support through a $75,000 grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press.

