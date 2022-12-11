Menu
news massanutten resort local rotaries presents 33k check to united way
News

Massanutten Resort, local Rotaries present $33K check to United Way

Staff/Wire
Published:
Massanutten Resort
Photo: Massanutten Resort

Massanutten Resort and area Rotaries partnered this year during ValleyFest in May and pooled proceeds with support from the fifth annual Rotary Strawberry Festival raising $33,500 for United Way of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County.

United Way in turn was able to leverage the donation and raise an additional $10,000 during last week’s Giving Tuesday. Proceeds distributed at the event went to five local area childcare centers. These funds will allow the centers to offer sliding scale affordable childcare to those in need of the assistance.

During the event, Sarah Elson, director of business relations at Massanutten Resort, and Braydon Hoover, associate vice president for advancement at Eastern Mennonite University, were awarded the Paul Harris Fellow award recognizing those who have given $1,000 or more to Rotary.

“This was a special and truly surprising moment for me. I am beyond thankful for the new partnership and new friendships that have been formed,” said Elson.

Massanutten and local area Rotaries are looking forward to a successful 2023 ValleyFest ahead, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Tickets for ValleyFest are on sale for only $15 beginning Jan. 1 at www.massresort.com/play/live-events/ValleyFest/.

Staff/Wire

