newsman with baseball bat attacks two staffers at gerry connollys fairfax office
Virginia

Man with baseball bat attacks two staffers at Gerry Connolly’s Fairfax office

Chris Graham
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

A man armed with a baseball bat attacked two members of 11th District Democrat Gerry Connolly at the congressman’s district office in Fairfax on Monday, sending both to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Connolly, in a statement, said the man, whose name has not been released, asked for him before attacking the staff members.

The attacker is in custody, according to Connolly.

“Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need,” Connolly said. “We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response.

“I have the best team in Congress,” Connolly said. “My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating.”

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Fairfax County Police, who were on the scene five minutes later.

