Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmaker of drug for opioid treatment will pay 102 5 million to 42 states
Virginia

Maker of drug for opioid treatment will pay $102.5 million to 42 states

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo Credit: Robert Wilson

Forty-two states negotiated a nationwide settlement for $102.5 million with the maker of Suboxone, Indivior Inc.

The Commonwealth will receive approximately $2,357,641.57 million from the settlement. The states filed a complaint in 2016 alleging that Indivior Inc. used illegal means to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film while attempting to destroy the market for tablets. Allegedly, the company attempted to preserve its drug monopoly. A trial is set for September 2023.

“It is no secret that Virginia has been and continues to be hit hard from the opioid epidemic. My office has been relentless in holding big pharmaceutical companies accountable for their role. But it is not just companies producing opioids that are trying to benefit from Virginians’ suffering. Indivior attempted to monopolize suboxone — a drug used to treat opioid addiction — to continue to line their own pockets. It’s wrong, and I’m glad we were able to put a stop to it.” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

In addition to the settlement, Indivior must comply with negotiated injunctive terms that include disclosures to the states of all citizen petitions to the Food and Drug Administration, introduction of new products, or if there is a change in corporate control. The requirements will enable the states ensure that Indivior refrains from engaging in the same kind of conduct alleged in the complaint.

Other states in the settlement are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia State Police: No survivors from Cessna crash site in Augusta County
2 Virginia made it look easy this weekend, but nothing comes easy for this team
3 Virginia defeats East Carolina, 8-3, punches ticket to Super Regionals
4 Congress stepping in to reduce suicide, working to create grants for nets on bridges
5 Whether you live on the coast or inland, Virginians urged to prepare for hurricane season

Latest News

Culture

Homeownership rates are highest in central U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
housing
Virginia

HUD provides $46,608 to public housing authority in Virginia to address homelessness

Crystal Graham

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced today the third group of communities to receive housing vouchers to address homelessness among people in unsheltered settings and rural communities.

Thistle Ridge Disc Golf Trail Hole 1 sign
Sports

New disc golf course opens at Natural Bridge State Park

Crystal Graham

A new 18-hole disc golf course offering extensive views of the Blue Ridge Mountains is open to players of all skill levels.

jay woolfolk
Sports

Is Jay Woolfolk, who threw one pitch in the Charlottesville Regional, in the doghouse?

Chris Graham
vote
Local

Information sessions will discuss Ranked Choice Voting

Rebecca Barnabi
baltimore orioles
Sports

O’s News: Orioles promote top prospects Heston Kjerstad, Easton Lucas to Triple-A Norfolk

Chris Graham
train tracks
Virginia

Three Virginia counties receive federal funding for railroad improvements

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy