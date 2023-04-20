Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmailbag reader brings up first amendment concerns with basketball coach tattoo issue
Sports

Mailbag: Reader brings up First Amendment concerns with basketball coach tattoo issue

Chris Graham
Published date:
james carter
Photo: Facebook/Stuarts Draft High School

Guilt by association? What was his relationship with the players? Did they have any issues with the coach. One parent protesting takes down a person who has done nothing illegal or even threatening. Society should look for those that are actually guilty of doing something wrong before they complain. Heck, I could complain about anyone with a tattoo that I feel is offensive to me, but I don’t because tattoos are simply protected by the First Amendment. Free speech is not just verbal.

– John Chroniger

John Chroniger is writing here about our stories on James Carter, who was the girls basketball coach at Stuarts Draft High School for the past three years, and his Three Percenters tattoo.

To correct one thing that Chroniger wrote about the issue with the SDHS coaching job becoming open after the 2022-2023 season, “one parent protesting” didn’t end up taking down Carter, as Chroniger asserts here.

Carter addressed his departure in a Facebook post this week.

“I stepped away from coaching on my own accord, and I have my reasons why,” he wrote in the post.

So, no, Carter wasn’t taken down, forced out, anything of that nature.

Carter first came to our attention due to that prominent Three Percenters tattoo on his right forearm.

The Three Percenters are a loosely affiliated militia outfit that advocates armed resistance to the federal government. Members of Three Percenters groups have been involved in multiple threats aimed at federal authorities, state legislators and the plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Our follow-up story on Carter this week reported that the coaching job had quietly become open since our first report on him back in February. This only became public knowledge with a story in the News Leader on Monday announcing that the school had hired a new head coach, Chad Seibert, a former assistant coach at Bridgewater College and Mary Baldwin University.

Siebert takes over a program that went 4-18 in 2022-2023 under Carter, whose teams compiled a cumulative 70-71 record in his eight years as the head coach at Stuarts Draft, including a 22-7 mark in 2016-2017, when Carter led the team to a state tournament berth.

Carter defended the tattoo in the Facebook post with the claim that the Three Percenters symbol “represents the population that fought against tyranny during the Revolutionary War.”

That claim, which dramatically underestimates the number of American colonists who resisted British rule, is commonly touted by those who advance the Three Percenters ideology to argue that the U.S. government is tyrannical, and that those among the modern-day Three Percent are needed to stand up and resist that tyranny.

“I am 100% true to the core, red, white, and blue blooded AMERICAN, PATRIOT!!!” Carter wrote in his Facebook post. “I love this great country and I honor and respect those that gave all and those that came home and those that serve this nation!! I am a firm believer in our CONSTITUTION!!”

That Carter was free to be able to post his thoughts on the matter on Facebook is our indication here that the Constitution is alive and well.

And hey, Mr. Chroniger, that First Amendment that protects Mr. Carter’s right to a Three Percenters tattoo also protects the right of the parent who first raised this issue to be able to complain.

Neat, huh, how free speech works for everybody, not just those with whom you agree.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Youngkin going all in on 2023 General Assembly races: What he’s really focused on
2 Native plants, food chain highlight Earth Day Staunton 2023 on April 22
3 Civil War reenactor admits to planting pipe bomb at Virginia battlefield
4 Mailbag: Reader brings up First Amendment concerns with basketball coach tattoo issue
5 Virginia’s longest and oldest adventure triathlon returns for 24th year

Latest News

court law
Sports

Former WWE wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr. indicted in Mississippi welfare fraud case

Chris Graham
albemarle county
Local

Albemarle County awarded $250k; goal to get more households $30 broadband credit

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County has been awarded a $250,000 grant to boost local enrollment in a program designed to help low-income families with broadband costs.

Charles McCauley
Local

Staunton Police arrest teen on extortion, child pornography, solicitation charges

Chris Graham

A Staunton teen is facing extortion, child pornography and solicitation charges.

glenn youngkin
Virginia

Youngkin going all in on 2023 General Assembly races: What he’s really focused on

Chris Graham
New River Trail Challenge Triathlon
Sports

Virginia’s longest and oldest adventure triathlon returns for 24th year

Crystal Graham
sketch track and field complex
Sports

Eastern Mennonite University to launch construction on track and field complex next week

Crystal Graham
Local

Native plants, food chain highlight Earth Day Staunton 2023 on April 22

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy