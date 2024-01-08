Countries
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Former Norfolk pro wrestling star Magnum TA set to launch new podcast

Chris Graham
Published date:
podcast
(© OneClic – stock.adobe.com)

Terry Allen, pro wrestling’s Magnum TA, is part of a new wrestling podcast launch debuting this week with AWA legend Greg Gagne and host Dominic DeAngelo.

“Gagne and Magnum” premieres on Tuesday with a deep dive into the career of Kerry Von Erich, as well as Gagne and Magnum’s thoughts on “The Iron Claw,” The Rock’s recent cameo in WWE, and their past interactions with CM Punk.

Access the podcast via YouTube at GagneAndMagnum.com on Apple PodcastsSpotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Allen, a Norfolk native, was among the top stars of the 1980s, first starring for Bill Watts’ Mid-South promotion, then moving to Mid-Atlantic, where he was on the path toward a run with the National Wrestling Alliance world title before a life-threatening 1986 car accident cut his career short.

Gagne starred in the Midwest-based AWA for two decades, with runs as that company’s world tag team champ and several main-event feuds for the AWA world title.

I don’t know that the paths of Allen and Gagne would have crossed much during their in-ring careers. I did find one reference to a match in which Gagne teamed with Sgt. Slaughter to take on Nick Bockwinkel and Larry Zbyszko at a joint Crockett-AWA event in 1985.

Magnum TA challenged Ric Flair for the NWA world title in the main event on that show. Flair won by pinfall.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

