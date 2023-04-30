Countries
newslynchburg hillcats win wild series finale outslugging frednats 10 9
Sports

Lynchburg Hillcats win wild series finale, outslugging FredNats, 10-9

Chris Graham
Published date:

FredNatsThe Lynchburg Hillcats staved off a furious Fredericksburg rally to win the teams’ series finale on Sunday, 10-9.

Just three batters into the top of the first inning, Daylen Lile gave the FredNats an early edge with his third home run of the season, a two-run blast deep to right field.

The ‘Cats were unfazed by the early deficit. Leadoff man Nate Furman got hit, stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch. Jose Devers then reached first on an E5, stole second, before Furman and Devers scored on a Guy Lipscomb single to tie the game.

The inning continued with Lipscomb swiping second, and Tyresse Turner working a walk. Marc Filia got hit by a pitch to load the bases, before Jordan Brown drove in two runs with a single and Zac Fascia tacked on one more to make it 5-2 Lynchburg.

Juan Benjamin opened the bottom of the second with a double before stealing third, ahead of Jose Devers getting hit and stealing second to put two runners in scoring position with no outs. The Hillcats took advantage, driving in both runners to go ahead 7-2.

But in the Nats’ half of the third, Armando Cruz and Daylen Lile both singled to kickstart a rally. Elijah Green then connected for his second home run in as many games, this one a three-run shot to center, which cut the Hillcats lead to just 7-5.

The Hillcats responded in the fourth, putting runners on the corners with one out. They executed a successful double steal, with Guy Lipscomb swiping second and Devers stealing home for an 8-5 lead. Lipscomb then went and stole third, before scoring on a sacrifice fly which took the score to 9-5.

Lile added another RBI to his big week in the top of the fifth, but Fascia got that run right back for Lynchburg in the home half with a double to make it 10-6.

The offensive firepower continued for Fredericksburg in the top of the sixth. Paul Witt opened things with a single, advanced to second base, and then took third base thanks to a balk. Robert Hassell III then launched the Nats third home run of the game to pull the Freddies within two, at 10-8.

The Nats got one more run back in the seventh inning, but could not complete the comeback.

Mason Denaburg took the loss for Fredericksburg, as Wardquelin Vasquez got the win on his line.

Fredericksburg is back home next week for a six-game set against Down East.

