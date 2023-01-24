Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news love bites anti valentines fund raiser lets you feed your ex to animal
State/National

Love Bites: Anti-Valentines fund-raiser lets you feed your ex to animal

Crystal Graham
Published:

love bites aquariumBad breakup? Was your ex a cheater? A liar?

Do you want to see the demise of your ex – at least symbolically? The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center presents “Love Bites” for the second year.

The fund-raiser helps you skip the Valentine’s Day flowers and candy – and instead feed a roach, rat or other item, named after your ex, to an animal at the aquarium. And you can even capture the moment on videotape if you want to pay a little extra.

All funds raised will support the operations and care of animals at the aquarium.

Here’s the rules:

  • Only first names will be accepted
  • Sales end Feb. 14
  • Personalized videos are limited and should be purchased by Jan. 31
  • You select the food item; the aquarium selects the animal it will be fed to

Menu selections:

  • Roach – Maybe your ex was foul?
  • Cricket – Was your ex an annoying pest?
  • Herring – Was your ex emotionally aloof, or a bit of a dead fish?
  • Rat – Healing from a cheat? A liar? A rat?
  • Worm – Was your ex lower than dirt? Slimy? Heartless?
  • Veggie – Was your ex boring?

Prices range from $5 to $50. The personalized videos are $150.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is located in Virginia Beach.

For more information, visit https://www.virginiaaquarium.com/plan-your-visit/events/love-bites

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

guns
,

U.S. senators reintroduce legislation aiming to protect communities from assault weapons
Crystal Graham
Jamel S. McBee-Evans
,

Chesterfield County Police seek information on man reported missing on Monday
Chris Graham

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old male.

senior christmas
,

Terminally ill woman pleads with legislature to let patients choose to end lives
Crystal Graham

A Falls Church woman with terminal pancreatic cancer is urging Virginia lawmakers to pass medical aid-in-dying legislation . If they fail to pass it, she said she would have to move to Washington, D.C. to use its medical aid-in-dying law.

virginia
, , ,

Senate committee rejects bill to remove Virginia from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
Chris Graham
prescription drug pills on pile of money
, ,

Coalition disappointed House put Big Pharma interests over health of Virginians
Crystal Graham
google
, ,

DOJ sues Google, alleging tech giant stacked the deck against ad competitors
Chris Graham

Free-roaming cats considered one of the most serious threats to Virginia wildlife
Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy