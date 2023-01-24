Love Bites: Anti-Valentines fund-raiser lets you feed your ex to animal

Bad breakup? Was your ex a cheater? A liar?

Do you want to see the demise of your ex – at least symbolically? The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center presents “Love Bites” for the second year.

The fund-raiser helps you skip the Valentine’s Day flowers and candy – and instead feed a roach, rat or other item, named after your ex, to an animal at the aquarium. And you can even capture the moment on videotape if you want to pay a little extra.

All funds raised will support the operations and care of animals at the aquarium.

Here’s the rules:

Only first names will be accepted

Sales end Feb. 14

Personalized videos are limited and should be purchased by Jan. 31

You select the food item; the aquarium selects the animal it will be fed to

Menu selections:

Roach – Maybe your ex was foul?

Cricket – Was your ex an annoying pest?

Herring – Was your ex emotionally aloof, or a bit of a dead fish?

Rat – Healing from a cheat? A liar? A rat?

Worm – Was your ex lower than dirt? Slimy? Heartless?

Veggie – Was your ex boring?

Prices range from $5 to $50. The personalized videos are $150.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is located in Virginia Beach.

For more information, visit https://www.virginiaaquarium.com/plan-your-visit/events/love-bites