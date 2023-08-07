Louisa County: Two men dead in separate head-on fatal accidents this weekend

The Virginia State Police is investigating two separate fatal accidents this weekend that claimed the life of two men in Louisa County. Both men were not wearing seatbelts.

The first accident, on Shannon Hill Road, in the area of Mount Airy Road, occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Jermaine Thomas Scott, 43, of Louisa County died at the scene.

According to VSP, a 2004 Mazda 6, operated by Scott, was traveling northbound on Shannon Hill Road when it ran off the road and overcorrected. The Mazda 6 crossed over the double solid line and struck a 2012 Nissan Altima. The Nissan was operated by Pamela Lee Thompson, 49, of Kents Store.

Scott was not wearing a seatbelt.

Thompson was transported to the University of Virginia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The second accident, on Jefferson Highway, occurred at 1:11 p.m. on Sunday.

David E. Lively Jr., 33, of Bumpass, died at the scene.

According to VSP, the two-vehicle crash occurred when the 2008 Dodge Ram operated by Lively crossed the double solid yellow line while traveling east in the area of 16738 Jefferson Highway and struck a 2014 Dodge Ram head on. The Dodge Ram was operated by Bobbie Jo Sprouse, 58, also of Bumpass.

Lively was not wearing a seatbelt.

Sprouse was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Virginia State Police.