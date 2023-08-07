Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Louisa County: Two men dead in separate head-on fatal accidents this weekend
Police, Virginia

Louisa County: Two men dead in separate head-on fatal accidents this weekend

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia State Police is investigating two separate fatal accidents this weekend that claimed the life of two men in Louisa County. Both men were not wearing seatbelts.

The first accident, on Shannon Hill Road, in the area of Mount Airy Road, occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Jermaine Thomas Scott, 43, of Louisa County died at the scene.

According to VSP, a 2004 Mazda 6, operated by Scott, was traveling northbound on Shannon Hill Road when it ran off the road and overcorrected. The Mazda 6 crossed over the double solid line and struck a 2012 Nissan Altima. The Nissan was operated by Pamela Lee Thompson, 49, of Kents Store.

Scott was not wearing a seatbelt.

Thompson was transported to the University of Virginia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  She was wearing a seatbelt.

The second accident, on Jefferson Highway, occurred at 1:11 p.m. on Sunday.

David E. Lively Jr., 33, of Bumpass, died at the scene.

According to VSP, the two-vehicle crash occurred when the 2008 Dodge Ram operated by Lively crossed the double solid yellow line while traveling east in the area of 16738 Jefferson Highway and struck a 2014 Dodge Ram head on. The Dodge Ram was operated by Bobbie Jo Sprouse, 58, also of Bumpass.

Lively was not wearing a seatbelt.

Sprouse was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County deputy injured in hit-and-run involving tractor-trailer on Interstate 81
2 Get ready Virginia: Monday could bring downpours, hail, wind, tornadoes
3 Cunningham wants everybody to know UNC isn’t leaving the ACC: Really?
4 UVA alum, ‘Hoos football great Ronde Barber inducted into NFL Hall of Fame
5 Mega Millions jackpot likely to be highest in game’s history; estimated at $1.55 billion

Latest News

lgbtq
Education, U.S. & World

‘Enormous disservice’: Florida bans AP Psychology for chapter on gender and sexual orientation

Rebecca Barnabi
dairy farms
Health, Local

Tick in Virginia targeting cow herds; state vet warns it ‘could be threat’ to humans

Crystal Graham

The Asian Longhorned Tick continues to be a nuisance to cattle farmers in the Shenandoah Valley and with the initial infection leading to pregnancy loss, calf loss and cow losses.

FOIA
Local, Politics

Expert: Seaton not bound by FOIA to turn over recordings to Augusta County BOS

Chris Graham

Scott Seaton doesn’t need a formal Freedom of Information Act request to give access to digital copies of his recordings of closed-session meetings of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to anybody who would want them.

Urquhart Castle and Loch Ness
U.S. & World

‘Monster hunters’ wanted: Sign up to volunteer for Loch Ness monster search

Crystal Graham
Chesapeake Bay
Politics, U.S. & World

A unified Chesapeake National Recreation Area has support of more than 100 stakeholders

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham espn
Sports

Radio: AFP editor Chris Graham talks UVA football on WINA’s ‘Best Seat in the House’

Chris Graham
Gas prices
Economy, U.S. & World

Gas prices continue to push up sharply: Is there a break on the horizon for consumers?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy