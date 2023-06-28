Countries
Virginia

Loudoun County receives $13.8M to upgrade buses to low- or no-emission

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© dusanpetkovic1 – stock.adobe.com)

Loudoun County’s buses will be upgraded to low- or no-emission vehicles with $13,880,910 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The grant was awarded by the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivered a boost of $5.5 billion in funding for the program, more than six times greater than funding in the previous five years.

“Thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, federal funding is on its way to Loudoun County to reduce our carbon footprint and modernize our local public transportation,” Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents the 10th congressional district, said. “This is a major investment in a key transit priority for Loudoun that will benefit the entire community by providing a cleaner and quieter transit fleet. I’m excited to see our once-in-a-generation infrastructure law continue to deliver for Virginia.”

Low or No Emission Vehicle Program funding is being distributed to localities to help local transit agencies purchase low- or no-emission vehicles and afford the necessary facility renovations and equipment upgrades to support those vehicles, including electric batteries for charging and workforce development. Low and no-emission buses are more energy-efficient, often reduce fuel costs, produce less noise and less harmful tailpipe emissions and lessen local noise and air pollution.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

