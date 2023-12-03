Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Longwood storms back from early 14-point deficit, blows out Morgan State, 88-54
Basketball, Sports

Longwood storms back from early 14-point deficit, blows out Morgan State, 88-54

Chris Graham
Published date:

longwoodLongwood trailed Morgan State 31-17 at the eight-minute mark of the first half. The Lancers outscored the Bears 71-23 thereafter in what turned into an 88-54 win.

Wow.

“I just told the guys, I’m extremely proud of the last 30 minutes of the game,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “At the under-eight timeout, they had 31 points. If my math’s right, 23 points in the last 30 minutes of the game. I think that really was the story of the game. I thought we elevated our focus, our energy on the defensive end, and that changed everything.”

Elijah Tucker had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lancers (8-1). Walyn Napper had 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.

“Walyn led us,” Aldrich said. “We always talk about wanting the team to be player led. Walyn was the one in the timeouts telling everyone to wake up in the first half. Griff snaps and barks, but when Walyn does it, it has a different impact. When the players do it, it has a different impact. I thought they responded to him, and I thought he really led us throughout the game. Yeah, 13 points, but seven assists. I thought in the second half, we really started to share the ball better, and that made the offense work more efficiently.”

A 9-0 run after the under-eight timeout got Longwood back into the game, and the Lancers would go into the break down one, 38-37.

Down 31-17 with eight minutes to play in the first half, Tucker jumpstarted a 9-0 run that put Longwood back in the game. He scored five of the team’s nine points, and he started it with an offensive rebound and stick back through contact. The redshirt-sophomore finished the and-one opportunity, and the Lancers were in business.

From that point on, the Lancer defense held a Morgan State side that started 13-17 from the floor to 3-11 shooting over the final eight minutes of the half. Tucker had seven points during those eight minutes as Longwood cut the Morgan State lead to 38-37 at the break.

Jesper Granlund, who had 12 points on the day, drained a three with 15:39 to go to give Longwood the lead for good, at 45-43.

The defense didn’t surrender a point for the next six minutes during a 22-0 Longwood run that saw the lead balloon to 64-43 with 9:07 to play. Longwood never let up and extended the lead to 34 before the final horn.

Wynston Tabbs had 12 points for Morgan State (2-8), and Kamron Hobbs and Will Thomas added 11.

The Lancers will stay on the road with a trip to Delaware State on Saturday following finals week at Longwood.

Tip is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday. The game will air on the radio on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country.

“To be 8-1 right now is exciting,” Aldrich said. “I told the team, I’m very excited about this group because they want to be good. They’re trying. I didn’t think we played super clean defensively, but I thought the last 30 minutes, we played hard. We tried to rebound. This is a group, that if they maintain this mindset and this attitude, we’ll be able to clean up more and more of the mistakes and be able to progress to become a better team. I think this team has a much higher ceiling than where we are today, and if we stay on that trajectory, I’m excited to see where we’ll go.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Liberty (13-0) gets New Year’s Six invite; JMU, Virginia Tech and ODU also going bowling
2 College Football Playoff committee doofuses screw FSU, ACC out of spot
3 Court Square Theater recruiting for visual, performing arts instructors
4 Couple wanted in Harrisonburg armed robbery arrested in Tennessee
5 Get prepared, folks: Like it or not, winter weather has arrived in Virginia

Latest News

football
Football, Sports

Liberty (13-0) gets New Year’s Six invite; JMU, Virginia Tech and ODU also going bowling

Chris Graham
football money
Football, Sports

College Football Playoff committee doofuses screw FSU, ACC out of spot

Chris Graham

Alabama was elevated from eighth to fourth in the final College Football Playoff rankings, screwing undefeated Florida State and the ACC out of a spot in the final four-team CFP.

acc football
Football, Sports

Scott German: Florida State got the shaft, because the ACC plays too nice

Scott German

The final season of the College Football Playoff field of four didn’t end quietly. 

uva la salle
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia notches win on the road at La Salle, 94-73

Chris Graham
film theater curtain
Arts & Culture, Local

Court Square Theater recruiting for visual, performing arts instructors

Crystal Graham
waterfall bridge at crabtree falls
Virginia

Public invited to share ideas during Blue Ridge Rising regional summit on Dec. 5-6

Crystal Graham
Shenandoah University
Arts & Culture, Local

Shenandoah Conservatory’s ‘Hydrogen Jukebox’ honored in national competition

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy