Longwood men’s soccer coach Jon Atkinson stepping down after 19 years at the helm

Jon Atkinson is stepping down as the head coach of the Longwood men’s soccer program and will transition to a role in external relations within the athletic department.

Atkinson had just finished his 19th year at the helm of the program. He compiled a 107-191-45 record overall and a 29-61-10 record in Big South play since the Lancers joined the league in 2012. He led Longwood to a runner-up finish in the Big South Championship in 2016.

“Jon and I had been discussing what a transition out of coaching to the administrative side would look like,” Longwood Athletics Director Tim Hall said. “His stature in the community and his tenure and institutional knowledge here will pay dividends for us going forward. We are thankful for the way he has led our men’s soccer program. A national search for the next great leader of Longwood men’s soccer will begin immediately.”

“I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity to coach at a high level for so long and contribute to the development of numerous young men,” Atkinson said. “Looking to the future, I am optimistic of transitioning my skills to our department and playing a key role in the continued growth of all our teams in the future.”

Atkinson, the seventh head coach in team history, took over the program during the school’s transition from Division II to Division I at the NCAA level.

Atkinson, the Big South Coach of the Year in 2013, is second in wins at Longwood behind only Rich Posipanko, and he was at the helm with the 350th win in team history.