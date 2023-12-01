Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Longwood men’s soccer coach Jon Atkinson stepping down after 19 years at the helm
Sports

Longwood men’s soccer coach Jon Atkinson stepping down after 19 years at the helm

Chris Graham
Published date:
soccer
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

Jon Atkinson is stepping down as the head coach of the Longwood men’s soccer program and will transition to a role in external relations within the athletic department.

Atkinson had just finished his 19th year at the helm of the program. He compiled a 107-191-45 record overall and a 29-61-10 record in Big South play since the Lancers joined the league in 2012. He led Longwood to a runner-up finish in the Big South Championship in 2016.

“Jon and I had been discussing what a transition out of coaching to the administrative side would look like,” Longwood Athletics Director Tim Hall said. “His stature in the community and his tenure and institutional knowledge here will pay dividends for us going forward. We are thankful for the way he has led our men’s soccer program. A national search for the next great leader of Longwood men’s soccer will begin immediately.”

“I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity to coach at a high level for so long and contribute to the development of numerous young men,” Atkinson said. “Looking to the future, I am optimistic of transitioning my skills to our department and playing a key role in the continued growth of all our teams in the future.”

Atkinson, the seventh head coach in team history, took over the program during the school’s transition from Division II to Division I at the NCAA level.

Atkinson, the Big South Coach of the Year in 2013, is second in wins at Longwood behind only Rich Posipanko, and he was at the helm with the 350th win in team history.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Confirmed: Indiana finalizes deal to hire JMU football coach Curt Cignetti
2 ‘Elf: The Musical’ encourages audiences to fall in love with the holidays again
3 Waynesboro takes step to move Voter Registrar office to new permanent location
4 The demise of Staunton local sports radio station WTON was, unfortunately, inevitable
5 UVA researchers find unlikely source that may help people with stress, depression, anxiety

Latest News

court law
News, Virginia

Warner, Kaine submit recommendations to fill upcoming Western District federal court vacancy

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham scott german
Basketball, Football

Podcast: UVA Hoops rebounds (not literally) from tough week in South Florida

Chris Graham

Virginia bounced back from a tough week in South Florida with an impressive showing in a 59-47 win over #14 Texas A&M on Wednesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

school classroom teacher
Local, Schools

Staunton: Stuart Hall School recognized by College Board with highest level award for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi

The College Board has awarded Stuart Hall School a spot on the prestigious 2023 Advanced Placement Honor Roll.

missing
Local, Police

Missing person alert: Augusta County authorities search for missing Fishersville woman

Chris Graham
Arts & Culture, Local

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to host fundraising event Feb. 24 in Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
judge guilty courtroom arrest
Police, Virginia

Virginia police officer sentenced to 18 years for raping minor in exchange for ‘deal’

Crystal Graham
free range chickens in open meadow
Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation seeks to reduce burdens and costs on farm credit institutions in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy