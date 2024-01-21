Longwood gets 17 each from Napper, Zapala to fuel 80-70 win over Presbyterian

Longwood needed a win, and a team effort helped the Lancers take down Presbyterian, 80-70, on Saturday afternoon.

Walyn Napper and Szymon Zapala scored 17 points apiece, and they had help up and down the lineup for the Lancers (14-7, 2-4 Big South), who improved to 10-1 at the Joan Perry Brock Center.

Michael Christmas hit potentially the biggest shots of the night to preserve Longwood’s late lead, and Leo Nordberg added a career best nine points in the first half in his finest game in the Longwood blue.

“This was a team win,” said Longwood coach Griff Aldrich. “Everybody contributed. I think Szymon was the player of the game [on the videoboard in the arena], but Walyn led us. Leo Nordberg really stepped in and contributed in the first half with some significant minutes. Emanuel Richards keeps playing better and better. He played 26 minutes as a freshman. That’s pretty rare in this day in college athletics, and he was in at the end of the game. That’s real growth from a lot of different guys.”

Six players recorded two assists, all tied for the team lead, and Longwood snared 18 offensive rebounds spread among seven different players.

“Eighteen offensive rebounds, that’s phenomenal,” Aldrich said. “We had nine turnovers. That’s been something that’s really plagued us, and it’s hurt us. That was great. We’re sharing the ball, which is creating more assist opportunities for different people. I think we need to celebrate that and highlight that.”

That team mentality proved to be enough to overcome four Presbyterian (9-12, 1-5 Big South) players in double figures, with Samage Teel leading all scorers with 23 points.