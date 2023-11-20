Local journalist Jeff Ishee to release ‘Two Sacks’ historical fiction novel

Author and journalist Jeff Ishee has a novel coming to Amazon on Dec. 1, and much of the story takes place along the Great Wagon Road, or U.S. 11, in the Shenandoah Valley.

Ishee’s first novel, “Two Sacks,” follows a family from Swiss/Germany to America in the early 1800s. They family carried everything they owned in two sacks.

Readers will follow this family of nine, ranging in age from 2 to 69, as they travel down the Rhine River aboard a Dutch cutter; depart Amsterdam as ‘Redemptioners’ aboard the brig Commerce; trek on foot down the Great Wagon Road from Philadelphia through Lancaster, Pa., and Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley to the Carolinas and Georgia; to finally cross the remote Indian trails of the Alabama Territory and reach their destination in the wilderness of the Mississippi Territory.

Much of the story takes place in the Shenandoah Valley. The primary characters spend the winter of 1803 to 1804 at the Augusta Stone Church in Fort Defiance.

The novel will be available on Amazon as a hardcover, paperback or Kindle version.

Ishee has worked in the news media in print, radio and television sectors.