Linda Shallash: The Augusta County School Board wants to get into the book banning game

Augusta County wants to review the books in school libraries to make sure that they are “age appropriate.”

How come they just don’t ask the librarians?

Well, because it’s not really about that at all. It’s about banning books; you know, like books about Black history, books about LGTBQ+, books about MLK, what they just did in Rockingham County.

Because now they got themselves a new school board, and a new SB chair, David Shiflett, who want to move ahead with long held plans to limit which books they, as white Republican Christians, believe are *age-appropriate* for school libraries in Augusta County.

So, what makes the SB and Dave Shiflett the ones who should decide which books are “age appropriate”? Nothing, add far as I can see, except their political and religious beliefs, which are likely far-right and Christian Nationalist.

For example, do they know how to determine that? Do they know the criteria, or how to apply criteria? The SB members are not experts. Why don’t they leave this up to the ones who are the experts, who know about these things? Why don’t they just ask the actual librarians.

They will not because, as I said, it has nothing to do with age- appropriateness. It is about limiting knowledge and banning books.

Letter from Linda Shallash/Staunton