Home Liberty tries to rally from 25-point deficit, but falls short at Sam Houston, 83-73
Liberty tries to rally from 25-point deficit, but falls short at Sam Houston, 83-73

Chris Graham
liberty university
Liberty cut a 25-point second half deficit to seven before falling short at Sam Houston by an 83-73 score Saturday night at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.

The Flames (16-10, 5-6 C-USA) trailed the Bearkats (15-11, 9-3 C-USA) 69-44 with 9:54 remaining before going on a 16-0 run to cut the deficit to 69-60 with 5:42 left.

Liberty clawed within seven on two occasions (70-63 and 78-71), but Sam Houston held on down the stretch to secure the 10-point victory.

The two teams split the regular season series, with each team winning at home. Liberty won the first meeting on Jan. 20, topping Sam Houston 82-66 in Lynchburg.

Kaden Metheny led four Flames in double figures with a game-high 19 points. Brody Peebles (17 points), Kyle Rode (15 points) and Zach Cleveland (10 points) joined Metheny in double figures.

Sam Houston’s balanced attack featured five double-digit scorers, led by 16 points from Davon Burnes. The Bearkats shot 54.9 percent on the night.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

