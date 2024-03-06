Countries
Home Liberty struggles, again, on the road, falling at Middle Tennessee, 69-61
Basketball, Sports

Chris Graham
Published date:
liberty university
Liberty’s road woes continued on Tuesday, with the Flames falling 69-61 at Middle Tennessee.

The loss drops Liberty (17-13, 6-9 C-USA) to 2-8 in true road games in the 2023-2024 season.

Zach Cleveland paced the Flames with 17 points. Kyle Rode notched his second double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and adding a career-best 13 rebounds. Brody Peebles scored 10 points.

MTSU (13-17, 7-8 C-USA) saw four players reach double-digits in scoring, led by a game-high 19 points from Elias King. Jalen Jordan scored 17 points in 19:34 of action off the bench, while Jared Coleman-Jones notched a double-double of 15 points and 10 boards.

Liberty trailed 33-30 at the half despite shooting 60 percent from the floor, because of 13 first-half turnovers.

Middle Tennessee pulled ahead by nine, 39-30, with a quick 6-0 run to start the second half, but Liberty answered with an 11-0 run to take the lead with 12:38 remaining, capped off by a Shiloh Robinson basket at the rim.

The Blue Raiders used a 20-5 run over the next five-plus minutes to take a 13-point lead, 59-46, with 7:13 left. Jalen Jordan keyed the run for the hosts, scoring 12 points during the spurt. He buried three threes and knocked down three free throws after being fouled shooting a three.

Jordan’s threes on back-to-back possessions put MTSU ahead 56-46, and he then knocked down the trio of free throws with 7:12 left for the 59-46 lead.

Liberty, thereafter, only got the game into single digits in the closing seconds.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

