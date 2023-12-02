Countries
Home Liberty falls to Charleston, 76-67, dropping second straight in Tip-Off
Chris Graham
libertyLiberty dropped its second straight in The Field of 68 Media Network Tip-Off, falling 76-67 to Charleston on Friday night.

The Flames (6-2) were down one with 13:47 to go, but an 18-2 Charleston run over the next seven minutes broke the game open.

Liberty clawed back to within six, 69-63, with 1:37 remaining following Kyle Rode’s fifth and final three of the night. Charleston made 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

Rode led the way for Liberty with 18 points, and Kaden Metheny added 16.

“It was a tough weekend for us,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “We’ve got a lot of respect for Florida Atlantic and Charleston. I’m proud of our guys’ effort. I think we emptied our tank tonight. I think this group has so much character. We have a lot of basketball ahead of us, a lot of time and opportunity to improve. We show up with a great spirit of representation and play with a joy and gratitude.”

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy