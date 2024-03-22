Let’s Go adventure series to include camping, kayaking, hiking, fishing, archery, more

Virginia State Parks is offering a new series of programs to help visitors experience a diverse range of outdoor activities under the guidance of experienced rangers.

Let’s Go Adventures kicks off this month and features Let’s Go Camping, Let’s Go Kayaking, Let’s Go Hiking, Let’s Go Fly Fishing, Let’s Go Orienteering and Let’s Go on an Archery Adventure.

These programs are designed to help break down barriers for first-time participants and give them the skills and confidence needed to make the most of time spent at Virginia State Parks.

Not only will participants learn the basics of each activity, including selecting the proper equipment and how to use it, but they will also learn about Leave No Trace Principles, park etiquette and safety guidelines.

“We’re excited to provide a platform for people to step outside their comfort zones, connect with nature and create lasting memories,” said Sammy Zambon, visitor experience specialist. “Our goal is to empower individuals to embrace adventure and explore the wonders of Virginia’s great outdoors.”

The Let’s Go Adventures programs will be held year-round, allowing participants to explore different parks and landscapes across Virginia.

Advance registration is required for archery, fly fishing and kayaking.

Depending on the program, there may be an age requirement or registration limit.

Except for Let’s Go Kayaking, which costs $15 per person, the programs are free; however, regular park admission fees apply.

To learn more about the Let’s Go Adventures program, go to virginiastateparks.gov/lets-go-adventures.