Albemarle County reopens lake at Mint Springs Valley Park in Crozet for swimming

Mint Springs Valley Park in Crozet has re-opened for swimming after three tests showing normal water quality results. The lake was closed last month by Albemarle County Parks and Recreation after test results showed harmful algae present.

According to a release from Albemarle County, it is now safe again for people to have contact with the water.

Despite the earlier test results, there have been no reported health problems. Walnut Creek and Chris Greene Lakes were not affected by the algae.

Mint Springs Valley Park’s lake is located at 6659 Mint Springs Park Road in Crozet. In addition to swimming, there is canoe and kayak access, an ADA wheelchair-accessible fishing pier, swimming beaches, trails and a playground.

