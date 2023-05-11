Jury returns indictments against Delaware man, woman in interstate sex trafficking case

A federal grand jury in Delaware has returned an indictment charging a Delaware man and woman with sex trafficking, labor trafficking and related charges.

The indictment alleges that from 2014 through 2020, Clifton H. Gibbs, 66, and Brooke D. Waters, 44, of Lewes, Del., recruited, harbored, transported and compelled nine victims to engage in commercial sex acts under the threat that they would suffer serious harm if they did not comply.

From 2016 through 2020, according to the indictment, Gibbs and Waters obtained the labor and services of six victims under the threat of suffering serious harm if they did not comply.

The indictment also alleges that Gibbs and Waters transported three victims across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual activity.

The sex trafficking charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment. The forced labor charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The interstate transportation for the purposes of criminal sexual activity charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of this case or may have relevant information to share is asked to call the HSI tip line at 866-DHS-2423.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.