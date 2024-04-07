Countries
Job seekers, employers to connect for job fair in Waynesboro on April 16
Economy, Local

Job seekers, employers to connect for job fair in Waynesboro on April 16

Crystal Graham
Published date:
job interview
(© photobyphotoboy – stock.adobe.com)

A job fair will take place in Waynesboro on April 16 giving attendees the opportunity to interview on site and learn more about apprenticeship programs.

The job fair, organized by the LIFEworks Project, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 505 N. Winchester Ave. From construction and healthcare to hospitality and retail, there will be something for everyone.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in on-site interviews with potential employers, providing a unique chance to make a lasting impression and secure employment.

Apprenticeship programs will be also be available, offering individuals the chance to gain valuable skills and experience in their desired field.

Some positions offered at the job fair are low barrier, ensuring that everyone can find meaningful work.

“There are prospective employees that need work as much as there are employers looking for quality individuals to fill their positions,” said AJ Young, director of outreach for LIFEworks. “We are happy to be a resource for connections in the community and to assist our neighbors in improving the quality of their lives. We are excited to bring together job seekers and employers in a dynamic environment where those connections can be made, and careers can be launched.”

Participating businesses

  • Aramark
  • Augusta Health
  • Blauch Brothers Inc.
  • Bruce Howard Contracting Inc.
  • City of Waynesboro
  • Design Electric Inc.
  • Fountain Fund
  • Mathers Construction Team
  • Network2Work
  • Nielsen Builders Inc.
  • People Movers
  • Walmart Neighborhood Market
  • Workforce Development Board

In addition to networking and job opportunities, attendees can look forward to door prizes and light refreshments.

More information

For more information on the job fair, contact Young at (434) 962-4572.

For more information about the LIFEworks Project, visit www.thelifeworksproject.org

