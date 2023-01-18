Countries

news jmu to mark equal opportunity for women in sports with two hour clinic
Sports

JMU Athletics to mark equal opportunity for women in sports with two-hour clinic on Feb. 11

Crystal Graham
Published:
sports analytics
(© Monkey Business – stock.adobe.com)

JMU Athletics is hosting a two-hour clinic to celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports on Saturday, Feb. 11 starting at 1 p.m.

The 50th anniversary of Title IX was marked in 2022. The clinic is to celebrate the start of the next 50 years in recognizing equal opportunity for girls and women in sports.

The clinic will be held at the Godwin Hall Gymnasium prior to the women’s basketball game at 4 p.m.

The event is open to all girls in grades K-8.

Participants will learn how to engage in physical activity, foster teamwork and a healthy lifestyle. Participants will also have a chance to hear from student athletes and coaches about the impacts sports have had on their lives.

participant will receive admission to the clinic, t-shirt, and a game ticket to the women’s basketball game vs Arkansas later that afternoon.

Participants registered by Jan. 24 are guaranteed a t-shirt in their desired size.

The cost is $15 per participant. Registration is open until Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.

Family members can purchase discounted $10 game tickets by calling the ticket office at (540) 568-3853.

Registration for the clinic is available online.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

